FREEHOLD – A Monmouth County Grand Jury has returned a 13-count indictment against an Asbury Park man for 2 home invasions which occurred in the same town, Acting Monmouth County Prosecutor Lori Linskey announced.

On November 30, 2021, a Monmouth County Grand Jury indicted Shawn Connolly, 34, in relation to two home invasions in the City of Asbury Park, where the defendant also resides. Connolly was indicted for 2 counts of first degree Armed Robbery, 2 count of first degree Aggravated Sexual Assault, 2 counts of second degree Burglary, 2 counts of third degree Terroristic Threats, 3 counts of third degree Possession of a Weapon for an Unlawful Purpose, and 2 counts of fourth degree Unlawful Possession of a Weapon.

On September 14, 2021, at approximately 5:27 am, members of the Asbury Park Police Department responded to a residence in the city in response to an open 911 line. Upon arrival, Asbury Park police learned that the victims suddenly awoke to Connolly in their home with a knife in his hand threatening to harm them. During the course of the robbery, one of the victims was sexually assaulted by Connolly. The Asbury Park Police Department found Connolly still at the scene when they arrived and he was placed under arrest.

While this investigation was still underway, the Asbury Park Police Department received another report from an additional victim that her home had been broken into earlier that same morning at approximately 2:30 a.m. This victim reported that she awoke to a man threatening her with a knife. Connolly was identified as the suspect in this home invasion as well.

If convicted, the defendant is facing up to 20 years in state prison on each count of Armed Robbery as well as the Aggravated Sexual Assault, up to 10 years state prison on each count of Burglary, up to 5 years state prison for each count of Terroristic Threats and Possession of a Weapon for an Unlawful Purpose and up to 18 months state prison for each count of Unlawful Possession of a Weapon. Additionally, he would be subject to Parole Supervision for Life and would be required to register under Megan’s Law.

The defendant remains incarcerated.

Defendant is currently represented by John M. Murphy, III, Esq., of Staten Island, New York. The case is assigned to Monmouth County Assistant Prosecutor Danielle Zanzuccki.

Despite these charges, every defendant is presumed innocent, unless and until found guilty beyond a reasonable doubt, following a trial at which the defendants have all of the trial rights guaranteed by the U.S. Constitution and State law.