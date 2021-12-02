ATLANTIC HIGHLANDS, NJ – On Monday, November 29, 2021 at approximately 3:30 A.M., Patrolman Funk was on routine patrol when he located a suspicious vehicle near the intersection of Leonard Avenue and Avenue C.

The vehicle was stopped for maintenance of lamps and subsequent to the stop, Patrolman Funk learned that the vehicle had been reported stolen in Berlin Township and was being operated by three juveniles, 15 years of age. Two of the juveniles had been reported as missing persons and a third had a station house warrant out of Monmouth County Family Court.

All three juveniles were taken into police custody and were ultimately charged with receiving stolen property, curfew violation, motor vehicle violations and issued warnings for underage possession of alcoholic beverages and marijuana. The juveniles were processed and released to their caretakers.

“I would like to commend Patrolman Funk for his exceptional police work. Three 15- year old’s operating a stolen vehicle with drugs and alcohol in their possession is a recipe for disaster and we are thankful that through Patrolman Funk’s actions this situation ended with no injuries” said Chief Rossbach.

The Atlantic Highlands Police Department would like to remind residents to report suspicious activity.

ARTICLE CONTINUES AFTER SPONSORED CONTENT



ATLANTIC HIGHLANDS ANIMAL HOSPITAL

The holiday season is approaching quickly, and many families are looking to board their pets while they travel. It’s the perfect time to update vaccinations before holiday travels begin. Call today to schedule an appointment. (732) 291-4400 ATLANTIC HIGHLANDS ANIMAL HOSPITALThe holiday season is approaching quickly, and many families are looking to board their pets while they travel. It’s the perfect time to update vaccinations before holiday travels begin. Call today to schedule an appointment. (732) 291-4400 https://www.atlantichighlandsvet.com