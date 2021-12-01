Freehold, NJ – Monmouth County Republicans dominated at the ballot box in the November general election, winning 11 of the 12 Monmouth County seats in the State legislature, both County seats and 61 municipal races.

“We witnessed a huge red wave in Monmouth County which included our 4 legislative districts,” said Monmouth GOP Chairman Shaun Golden. “We won Legislative District 12, Legislative District 13, Legislative District 30, and took back two Assembly seats from the Democrats in Legislative District 11, which has 14,000 more registered Democrats than Republicans.”

At the top of the County ticket, Republicans Surrogate-Elect Maureen Raisch and Commissioner Sue Kiley won by over 45,000 votes.

“Our voters in Monmouth County know that the County is in good hands with the strong Republican leaders that we have at the County and municipal levels, as well as our legislative delegation. On the local level, we flipped seats from Democrat to Republican in several towns, including Eatontown, Fair Haven, Keyport, Marlboro, Manasquan, Matawan, Neptune City, Sea Bright, and Spring Lake Borough. Our Republicans also beat back challenges in Belmar, Hazlet, Holmdel and Manalapan, Eatontown, and had a resounding victory in Middletown, with a 2 to 1 margin,” said Golden. “We are very proud of these accomplishments and our Monmouth County Republican team will work hard to keep Monmouth a great place to live, work and play.”