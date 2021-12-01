HIGHLANDS, MONMOUTH COUNTY, NJ – the Borough of Highlands is preparing to welcome you and your loved ones to our many free events this holiday season. Gather with friends and family to experience these annual holiday traditions with our local organizations.

The season begins with the 25th Annual Tree Lighting on Friday, December 3rd, 2021 with a rain date of December 4th in Huddy Park on Bay and Waterwitch Avenues. Santa and Mrs. Claus will be riding their sleigh around town beginning at 5PM. They will arrive at Huddy Park at 5:45 PM. Mayor Broullon and Members of the Council will light the tree promptly at 6PM. The Highlands Recreation Department will provide hot chocolate and cookies. Dancers from the Carol Elaine Dance Studio will perform at 7:00 PM.

There will be free horse & carriage rides courtesy of the Highlands Business Partnership. The festivities are free, and all are welcome to attend. The Highlands Business Partnership is proud to promote our tree lighting sponsor, In the Garden located at 69 Waterwitch Avenue. Shop Local for fresh trees, wreaths, roping, flowers, gifts and so much more. Your patronage helps support the HBP holiday decorating program.

Highlands Pancake Breakfast

The Baymens Protective Association, Knights of Columbus and the Highlands Fire Department will host their Annual Free Pancake Breakfast with Santa on Sunday, December 12th, 9 AM-12 PM at our Lady of Perpetual Help Church Hall located at 141 Rt. 36, Highlands. The event is free and open to the public. Please bring a donation of canned OR non-perishable food items.

The Highlands Business Partnership’s & Proving Ground present the 4th Annual Santa Fun Run on Sunday, December 12th, registration is free and begins at 11am at Proving Ground. Come dressed in your craziest holiday attire, there will be a post-race costume contest, music, and food and drink specials. We will be collecting toy donations for the Highlands Fire Department Toys for Tots drive, and canned goods and non-perishable items for the food pantry.

ARTICLE CONTINUES AFTER SPONSORED CONTENT



ATLANTIC HIGHLANDS ANIMAL HOSPITAL

The holiday season is approaching quickly, and many families are looking to board their pets while they travel. It’s the perfect time to update vaccinations before holiday travels begin. Call today to schedule an appointment. (732) 291-4400 ATLANTIC HIGHLANDS ANIMAL HOSPITALThe holiday season is approaching quickly, and many families are looking to board their pets while they travel. It’s the perfect time to update vaccinations before holiday travels begin. Call today to schedule an appointment. (732) 291-4400 https://www.atlantichighlandsvet.com

Highlands Fire Department will host their annual Visit with Santa – Toys for Tots program on Sunday December 19th at 1 PM at the Highlands Fire House located at 171 Shore Drive. The event is free and open to the public. Please bring an ornament for Daniel Barden’s Christmas Tree (no glass please). After the children place the ornaments on the tree, the Highlands Fire Department will bring the tree to the playground in Veterans Park in memory of Daniel.

Visit with Santa – Toys for Tots

Highlands Fist Aid Squad will once again host their Holiday Gift Wrapping event. Gift wrapping is available on December 18th & 19th from 11AM – 6:00 PM and again on December 22nd and 23rd from 6:00 – 9:00 PM. You can bring your own or they will provide wrapping paper. Donations are appreciated. Stressed for time, for an additional donation, the HFA elves can assemble bikes, dollhouses, large toys, etc.

The Highlands Business Partnership’s 8th Annual Holiday Lights Contest is a perfect way to show off Community pride and light up the Holiday season. The contest is open to any residential home within Highlands Borough limits. You can enter online at www.highlandsnj.com; submissions must be received by December 16th, 12:00AM. Judging will take place on Friday, December 17th, prizes will be awarded. If you would like to participate in judging the Holiday Lights contest, please contact us at [email protected].

On behalf of the Borough of Highlands, we wish you and yours, a very Happy Holiday Season!