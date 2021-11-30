FREEHOLD, NJ – Monmouth County Commissioner Director Thomas A. Arnone and County Commissioner Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley have announced that between Monday, Nov. 22 and Monday, Nov. 29, there have been 722 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Monmouth County. During that same time period, there have been five new deaths being reported related to COVID-19 in Monmouth County.

Monmouth County now reports the number of positive cases of COVID-19, and the breakdown by municipality, on Mondays and Thursdays.

Monmouth County has COVID-19 vaccines available at the Montessori Children’s Learning Center, located at Brookdale Community College in Lincroft, with no appointment necessary on Tuesdays from 2 to 6 p.m.

Vaccines are available for residents who are at least five years old and live, work or attend school in Monmouth County. The County-operated sites administer the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines. Anyone under 18 years old must be accompanied by a parent or guardian. For more information, go to www.visitmonmouth.com.

A third dose of the vaccine for those eligible can be administered at the Brookdale vaccination site. Individuals should bring their vaccine cards with them. For more information, please refer to the Center for Disease Control guidelines.

Monmouth County will offer free COVID-19 testing on Wednesday, Dec. 1 in Asbury Park from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Asbury Park Transportation Center located at 1 Municipal Plaza. Visitors should note the clinic has 200 tests and once those are administered, the clinic will close for the day. There will also be a limited number of vaccines available for those who wish to receive it.

Information about the County’s COVID-19 testing program is available on www.visitmonmouth.com. Residents are encouraged to fill out the testing requisition form ahead of testing in order to expedite the process.

The County Commissioners and the Monmouth County Health Department (MCHD) are reminding residents to do their part to slow the spread by following the updated Center for Disease Control guidelines.

The breakdown of positive COVID-19 cases by municipality is as follows:





29-Nov 22-Nov Aberdeen: 2456 2414 Allenhurst: 84 84 Allentown: 169 162 Asbury Park: 2125 2120 Atlantic Highlands: 428 425 Avon-by-the-Sea: 234 222 Belmar: 654 647 Bradley Beach: 477 470 Brielle: 701 694 Colts Neck: 1340 1311 Deal: 338 336 Eatontown: 2065 2053 Englishtown: 334 331 Fair Haven: 639 630 Farmingdale: 233 231 Freehold Borough: 1954 1930 Freehold Township: 4971 4877 Hazlet: 2713 2668 Highlands: 438 431 Holmdel: 2050 2030 Howell: 7806 7670 Interlaken: 105 103 Keansburg: 1561 1537 Keyport: 863 850 Lake Como: 217 215 Little Silver: 788 778 Loch Arbour: 36 36 Long Branch: 4976 4952 Manalapan: 5703 5608 Manasquan: 744 736 Marlboro: 4742 4667 Matawan: 1388 1364 Middletown: 8371 8222 Millstone Township: 1295 1276 Monmouth Beach: 403 400 Neptune City: 651 643 Neptune Township: 4427 4373 Ocean: 4015 3961 Oceanport: 814 790 Red Bank: 1974 1961 Roosevelt: 71 71 Rumson: 897 888 Sea Bright: 170 168 Sea Girt: 226 225 Shrewsbury Borough: 637 630 Shrewsbury Township: 133 128 Spring Lake: 292 289 Spring Lake Heights: 480 475 Tinton Falls: 2335 2298 Union Beach: 797 785 Upper Freehold: 761 747 Wall: 3363 3314 West Long Branch: 1371 1360 Unknown: 0 0

If you would like to read more Monmouth County news updates and information regarding the COVID-19 situation, go to www.visitmonmouth.com.