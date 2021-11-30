Covid-19 Update

FREEHOLD, NJ – Monmouth County Commissioner Director Thomas A. Arnone and County Commissioner Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley have announced that between Monday, Nov. 22 and Monday, Nov. 29, there have been 722 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Monmouth County. During that same time period, there have been five new deaths being reported related to COVID-19 in Monmouth County.

Monmouth County now reports the number of positive cases of COVID-19, and the breakdown by municipality, on Mondays and Thursdays.

Monmouth County has COVID-19 vaccines available at the Montessori Children’s Learning Center, located at Brookdale Community College in Lincroft, with no appointment necessary on Tuesdays from 2 to 6 p.m.

Vaccines are available for residents who are at least five years old and live, work or attend school in Monmouth County. The County-operated sites administer the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines. Anyone under 18 years old must be accompanied by a parent or guardian. For more information, go to www.visitmonmouth.com.

A third dose of the vaccine for those eligible can be administered at the Brookdale vaccination site. Individuals should bring their vaccine cards with them. For more information, please refer to the Center for Disease Control guidelines.

Monmouth County will offer free COVID-19 testing on Wednesday, Dec. 1 in Asbury Park from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Asbury Park Transportation Center located at 1 Municipal Plaza. Visitors should note the clinic has 200 tests and once those are administered, the clinic will close for the day. There will also be a limited number of vaccines available for those who wish to receive it.

Information about the County’s COVID-19 testing program is available on www.visitmonmouth.com. Residents are encouraged to fill out the testing requisition form ahead of testing in order to expedite the process.

The County Commissioners and the Monmouth County Health Department (MCHD) are reminding residents to do their part to slow the spread by following the updated Center for Disease Control guidelines.

The breakdown of positive COVID-19 cases by municipality is as follows:

29-Nov22-Nov
Aberdeen:24562414
Allenhurst:8484
Allentown:169162
Asbury Park:21252120
Atlantic Highlands:428425
Avon-by-the-Sea:234222
Belmar:654647
Bradley Beach:477470
Brielle:701694
Colts Neck:13401311
Deal:338336
Eatontown:20652053
Englishtown:334331
Fair Haven:639630
Farmingdale:233231
Freehold Borough:19541930
Freehold Township:49714877
Hazlet:27132668
Highlands:438431
Holmdel:20502030
Howell:78067670
Interlaken:105103
Keansburg:15611537
Keyport:863850
Lake Como:217215
Little Silver:788778
Loch Arbour:3636
Long Branch:49764952
Manalapan:57035608
Manasquan:744736
Marlboro:47424667
Matawan:13881364
Middletown:83718222
Millstone Township:12951276
Monmouth Beach:403400
Neptune City:651643
Neptune Township:44274373
Ocean:40153961
Oceanport:814790
Red Bank:19741961
Roosevelt:7171
Rumson:897888
Sea Bright:170168
Sea Girt:226225
Shrewsbury Borough:637630
Shrewsbury Township:133128
Spring Lake:292289
Spring Lake Heights:480475
Tinton Falls:23352298
Union Beach:797785
Upper Freehold:761747
Wall:33633314
West Long Branch:13711360
Unknown:00

If you would like to read more Monmouth County news updates and information regarding the COVID-19 situation, go to www.visitmonmouth.com.

