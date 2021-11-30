RED BANK, NJ – John Hanson’s figurative paintings demonstrate his deep affection for our shore. His use of color and bold brushwork create a lively feel reminiscent of Impressionist paintings. Hanson’s concentration on color, brushwork, and composition allows the viewer’s imagination to fill in the details.

Hanson considers himself fairly new to art and likes to tell people that it is hard work not talent that enable him to create his beautiful paintings.

Oil, 2021, artist john Hanson, photographer John Hanson 111921, 16”x 22”

The main gallery space at the Art Alliance features works by members on the theme 100 Square Inches; all work should measure 100 square inches. You may take purchased works off the wall and take them home with you!

A Reception will be held on Saturday, December 4th from 6PM – 8PM. This exhibition is on view in person at the Art Alliance Gallery, December 4 through January 4th, Tuesday – Saturday, 12-4 PM. Free of charge at the Art Alliance of Monmouth County, 33 Monmouth Street, Red Bank, NJ. Patrons are expected to wear masks and social distance.

For more information, visit the website at www.artallianceofmonmouth.org, or visit or call the gallery during operating hours, (732) 842-9403.

Founded in 1978, the Art Alliance of Monmouth County is dedicated to promoting the advancement of the visual arts and providing exhibition, studio, and classroom space to local artists. New members are always welcome.

Membership in the Art Alliance is open to visual artists at any skill level and to art lovers. Membership fee is $50 per year, $25 for students with id. Benefits of membership include reduced entry fee for all exhibits ($5 per piece for up to 3 pieces for members; $10 per piece for non-members); affordable studio space; diverse classes and workshops; networking opportunities; the possibility of mounting an independent exhibit during the summer. In addition, the Art Alliance maintains a website, a bi-monthly newsletter, and a Facebook page.

Programming at the Art Alliance is made possible in part by Monmouth Arts through funding from the Monmouth County Board of Chosen Freeholders, and the New Jersey State Council on the arts.