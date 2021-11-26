MIDDLETOWN, NJ – At 5:50 a.m. Thursday, November 25, 2021 the Middletown Township Fire Department was dispatched to working a structure fire at 120 Ocean Avenue, North Middletown section of Middletown Township. Upon 5:55a.m. arrival Second Assistant Chief William Kane working structure fire with heavy fire showing from the dwelling and that all residents had evacuated the structure.

Search and rescue teams and fire suppression lines were deployed immediately upon their arrival. Chief John Friedman requested an upgraded to full assignment for additional companies to be dispatched for additional firefighters and Rapid Intervention Team support to protect firefighters as they fight the fire. A 5” Large Diameter Hose (LDH) supply line from the nearest fire hydrant 400’ away delivered water to the fire scene. Search and rescue teams searched the entire structure to confirm all occupants had evacuated the structure. Two 1 ¾” hose lines extinguished the blaze. Thermal imaging cameras were employed to ensure all fire was found and extinguished. The building utilities were secured by New Jersey Natural Gas, Jersey Central Power and Light and New Jersey American Water.

After extensive overhaul the fire was called under control by Middletown Township Fire Department Fire Chief John Friedman at 6:40a.m. All units were cleared from the scene at 9:17a.m.

Approximately 53 firefighters from 4 companies of the Middletown Township Fire Department responded to the call from Community, East Keansburg, Port Monmouth and Belford Independent Fire Companies. The MTFD Air Unit, Safety Unit were also requested.

Middletown Township Emergency Medical Services provided medical services to all firefighters. Five EMS providers provided medical and rehab services. No firefighter injuries were reported.

All units operated safely under the supervision of Middletown Township Fire Department Fire Chief John Friedman.

The fire is being investigated by the Middletown Township Fire Marshal’s office, under the direction of Fire Marshal Edward Skelly

Photo by Laurie Kegley, MTFD Public Information Officer Photographer.