MIDDLETOWN, NJ – At 06:45am on Sunday, November 21, 2021, the Middletown Township Fire Department was dispatched to a reported structure at 616 Locust Point Road.

The initial companies dispatched were; Navesink MTFD Station 1 and Community MTFD Station 4, both responded to the scene with two (2) Engines each.

With reports of heavy smoke and possible homeowner entrapment at 06:47 am, Chief Anthony Fulcinetti upgraded the initial alarm dispatch to a full assignment. In doing so, one (1) Ladder from Brevent Park MTFD Station 2, one (1) Ladder from Belford Independent MTFD Station 7, a Rapid Intervention Team from River Plaza MTFD Station 9, the Middletown Safety, Air Unit, Fire Police and Fire Marshal’s Office were then dispatched.

Upon arrival of the first due engine from Navesink, heavy black smoke and fire was issuing from the front windows of the structure. Chief John Waltz and Chief Anthony Fulcinetti arrived on scene and began fire suppression operations, as Chief of the Department John Friedmann arrived, he set up a command post directly in front of the building, and became the Incident Commander.

The Fire suppression operation began by deploying two 1 ¾ attack lines into the structure from the Navesink first due engine. As this operation began, it was confirmed that the residents had all self-evacuated the structure. At this time; Chief Friedmann moved water operations to a separate radio channel as 1200’ feet of 5” Large Diameter Hose (LDH) had to be deployed up a very long driveway from the nearest hydrant in the street.

The Community Fire Company engines supplied water from the street to the Navesink Attack Engines located directly in front of the structure with the Ladder from Brevent Park. Members from Belford Independent and Brevent Park worked together opening up, so the engine company members from Navesink and Community could make a successful push with their attack hand lines, bringing this coordinated suppression effort to a successful end. Positive pressure ventilation was used to make a safer environment to work in and help expose hot spots during the overhaul process. Thermal imaging cameras were employed to ensure all fire was found and extinguished.

The structure sustained heavy smoke and fire damage to the recreation room located on the first floor as smoke and heat damage throughout the structure was significant.

The fire was declared under control by Chief John Friedmann at 07:26 a.m. All units were cleared from the scene at 08:30 a.m.

Approximately 50 firefighters from 5 companies of the Middletown Township Fire Department responded to the call. Navesink Sta.1, Community Sta.4, Brevent Park Sta,2, Belford Independent Sta. 7, River Plaza Sta. 9, The MTFD Air Unit, Safety and Fire Police.

No firefighter injuries were reported while operating at the scene.

All units operated safely under the supervision of Middletown Township Fire Department Chief John Friedmann.

The fire is being investigated by the Middletown Township Fire Marshall’s office under the direction of Fire Marshal Edward Skelly.

Photos by Laurie Kegley, MTFD Public Information Officer Photographer