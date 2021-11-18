LINCROFT, N.J. – Nine Christian Brothers Academy student-athletes will be playing their sport at the next level.

Colts from three different sports celebrated their commitments to Division I institutions on November 10’s National Signing Day.

“On behalf of the entire CBA community, I would like to congratulate our student-athletes and their families on their commitment to play at the collegiate level,” said Director of Athletics Michael Mazzaccaro. “Over the past four years, these young men have led their brothers on and off the field. We wish them the best of luck in their future endeavors and are forever grateful for their contributions to the Christian Brothers Academy family.”

The following CBA senior student-athletes committed during fall signing period:

Hugh Straine (Bucknell University, Track & Field)

Tyler Mayerhoff (University of North Carolina, Track & Field)

Robby Manse (U.S. Military Academy – West Point, Track & Field)

Colin Reilly (Tulane University, Baseball)

Jack Frankovic (Lehigh University, Baseball)

Shane Gazdus (Cornell University, Crew)

Austin Straley (University of Pennsylvania, Crew)

Ethan Wilson (College of the Holy Cross, Crew)

Nick Tapinis (Fairfield University, Crew)

“As a whole, CBA has prepared me to take this next step in my academic and athletic career by supporting me the entire way and providing me the opportunities to succeed in the classroom and out on the field,” Frankovic said. “I will forever be grateful for the brotherhood aspect and family feel the students and faculty provide every day.”

These student-athletes have been standouts and key contributors over the past few seasons of CBA Athletics. These Colts have led their respective teams to plenty of wins, postseason berths, and championships. They have also built lifelong bonds with their teammates, a hallmark of CBA Athletics.

Straine, Mayerhoff, and Manse were all members of the 2021 Non-Public A State Championship team last spring, playing a role as standout throwers in field events.

Gazdus, Straley, Wilson and Tapinis are members of CBA’s nationally-recognized crew team, which just returned from competing in Boston’s Head of the Charles Regatta – the largest rowing event in the world.

Frankovic and Reilly are poised to lead the Academy’s pitching staff when baseball gets underway this March.

“CBA has taught me to work hard and to stay diligent in all aspects of life, from strengthening my Faith in Christ to becoming state champions in Track and Field,” Manse said. “All of my experiences at CBA have enabled me to become a part of the team at the United States Military Academy, and I credit all my successes to the ones who truly believed I could accomplish this from the get-go.”