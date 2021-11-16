election vote results

ATLANTIC HIGHLANDS, NJ – Write-In candidates won seats to the Atlantic Highlands Board of Education and the Henry Hudson Regional School Board of Education.

The following are the results of the November 2, 2021 General Election for the communities of Atlantic Highlands, Highlands, Middletown and Sea Bright. The AHHerald provided candidate profiles for several of the candidates running for office prior to the election.

These results are unofficial and as provided by the Monmouth County Clerk website. The results will be transmitted to the New Jersey Secretary of State by November 20 for certification. For results of the election for other communities in the county, visit www.monmouthcountyvotes.com

ARTICLE CONTINUES AFTER SPONSORED CONTENT

HENRY HUDSON REGIONAL SCHOOL
Open House, Thursday, November 18, 2021 at 6:30 PM
http://www.henryhudsonreg.k12.nj.us/

Write-in votes decided seats for representatives from Atlantic Highlands and Highlands on the Henry Hudson Regional School Board and one seat on the Atlantic Highlands Board of Education.

Atlantic Highlands Borough Council (vote for 2)

ARTICLE CONTINUES AFTER SPONSORED CONTENT

ATLANTIC HIGHLANDS ANIMAL HOSPITAL
The holiday season is approaching quickly, and many families are looking to board their pets while they travel. It’s the perfect time to update vaccinations before holiday travels begin. Call today to schedule an appointment. (732) 291-4400 https://www.atlantichighlandsvet.com
PartyCandidateVotesPercentage
REPJames P. MURPHY99724.42%
REPEllen Y. O’DWYER-WOODS93923.00%
DEMBrian DOUGHERTY94523.14%
DEMLesley Angela D’ALMEIDA89821.99%
NPFMorgan SPICER1563.82%
NPFZachary BROWN1483.62%
Atlantic Highlands Borough Council

Atlantic Highlands BOE (vote for 3)

CandidateVotesPercentage
Karin MASINA98644.98%
Allison TANCINI JACOBS96243.89%
Jeffrey MARGOLICK – Write-In90
Daniel R. SUTTON, JR.68
Atlantic Highlands Board of Education

Henry Hudson Regional School BOE (Atlantic Highlands – vote for 1)

CandidateVotesPercentage
Clair Kozic – Write-in174
Henry Hudson Regional School BOE (Atlantic Highland)

Highlands Borough Council (vote for 2)

PartyCandidateVotesPercentage
NP1Leo CERVANTES69020.81%
NP1Karen CHELAK57617.38%
NP2Melissa CAVALUZZI51215.44%
NP2Melanie HENLEY HEYN48914.75%
NP3Richard W. O’NEIL56517.04%
NP3Michael J. WARREN47514.33%
Write-In80.25%
Highlands Borough Council

Highlands BOE (vote for 3)

CandidateVotesPercentage
Robyn SANFRATELLO86826.59%
Regina MELNYK81024.82%
Irene CAMPBELL89027.27%
Serena JERINSKY64719.82%
Write-In491.50%
Highlands Board of Education

Henry Hudson Regional School BOE (Highlands – vote for 2)

CandidateVotesPercentage
Donald M. KRUEGER – Write-in66
Rosemary RYAN – Write-in49
Cynthia Fair – Write-In41

Henry Hudson Regional School BOE 2-yr unexpired term (Highlands – vote for 1)

CandidateVotesPercentage
Tracy MULVANEY103398.19%
Write-In191.81%

Middletown Township Committee (vote for 1)

PartyCandidateVotesPercentage
RepTony PERRY18,89267.57%
DemRocky RIOS9,05332.38%
Write-In130.05%
Middletown Township Committee – Full Term

Middletown Township Committee 2-Yr Unexpired (vote for 1)

PartyCandidateVotesPercentage
RepKimberley KRATZ18,64067.56%
DemNicholas BABCOCK8,92432.34%
Write-In280.10%
Middletown Township Committee 2-Yr Unexpired term

Middletown Township BOE (vote for 3)

CandidateVotesPercentage
Joan MINNUIES14,00827.20%
Kate FARLEY14,10327.38%
Deborah WRIGHT12,92025.09%
Jaime SANACORE8,32216.16%
Write-In2,1514.18%
Middletown Township Board of Education

Sea Bright Borough Council (vote for 2)

PartyCandidateVotesPercentage
RepErwin W. BIEBER41034.72%
RepWilliam J. KEELER43636.92%
DemMarc A. LECKSTEIN32727.69%
DemNo Nomination Made00%
Write-In80.68%
Sea Bright Borough Council

Shore Regional High School (Sea Bright – vote for 1)

CandidateVotesPercentage
Elizabeth DeGIULIO368100%
Write-In00%
Shore Regional High School (Sea Bright)

Related:
Candidate profiles – AHHerald Politics

AHHerald relies on advertising to support our operations.
When you click an affiliate link we may earn a commission.

Avatar of Allan Dean

Allan Dean

Allan Dean is editor, publisher, and founder of the Atlantic Highlands Herald. Published since 1999 and selected in 2000 by the Borough of Atlantic Highlands as one of their official newspapers, making...