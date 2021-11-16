ATLANTIC HIGHLANDS, NJ – Write-In candidates won seats to the Atlantic Highlands Board of Education and the Henry Hudson Regional School Board of Education.
The following are the results of the November 2, 2021 General Election for the communities of Atlantic Highlands, Highlands, Middletown and Sea Bright. The AHHerald provided candidate profiles for several of the candidates running for office prior to the election.
These results are unofficial and as provided by the Monmouth County Clerk website. The results will be transmitted to the New Jersey Secretary of State by November 20 for certification. For results of the election for other communities in the county, visit www.monmouthcountyvotes.com
Write-in votes decided seats for representatives from Atlantic Highlands and Highlands on the Henry Hudson Regional School Board and one seat on the Atlantic Highlands Board of Education.
Atlantic Highlands Borough Council (vote for 2)
|Party
|Candidate
|Votes
|Percentage
|REP
|James P. MURPHY
|997
|24.42%
|REP
|Ellen Y. O’DWYER-WOODS
|939
|23.00%
|DEM
|Brian DOUGHERTY
|945
|23.14%
|DEM
|Lesley Angela D’ALMEIDA
|898
|21.99%
|NPF
|Morgan SPICER
|156
|3.82%
|NPF
|Zachary BROWN
|148
|3.62%
Atlantic Highlands BOE (vote for 3)
|Candidate
|Votes
|Percentage
|Karin MASINA
|986
|44.98%
|Allison TANCINI JACOBS
|962
|43.89%
|Jeffrey MARGOLICK – Write-In
|90
|Daniel R. SUTTON, JR.
|68
Henry Hudson Regional School BOE (Atlantic Highlands – vote for 1)
|Candidate
|Votes
|Percentage
|Clair Kozic – Write-in
|174
Highlands Borough Council (vote for 2)
|Party
|Candidate
|Votes
|Percentage
|NP1
|Leo CERVANTES
|690
|20.81%
|NP1
|Karen CHELAK
|576
|17.38%
|NP2
|Melissa CAVALUZZI
|512
|15.44%
|NP2
|Melanie HENLEY HEYN
|489
|14.75%
|NP3
|Richard W. O’NEIL
|565
|17.04%
|NP3
|Michael J. WARREN
|475
|14.33%
|Write-In
|8
|0.25%
Highlands BOE (vote for 3)
|Candidate
|Votes
|Percentage
|Robyn SANFRATELLO
|868
|26.59%
|Regina MELNYK
|810
|24.82%
|Irene CAMPBELL
|890
|27.27%
|Serena JERINSKY
|647
|19.82%
|Write-In
|49
|1.50%
Henry Hudson Regional School BOE (Highlands – vote for 2)
|Candidate
|Votes
|Percentage
|Donald M. KRUEGER – Write-in
|66
|Rosemary RYAN – Write-in
|49
|Cynthia Fair – Write-In
|41
Henry Hudson Regional School BOE 2-yr unexpired term (Highlands – vote for 1)
|Candidate
|Votes
|Percentage
|Tracy MULVANEY
|1033
|98.19%
|Write-In
|19
|1.81%
Middletown Township Committee (vote for 1)
|Party
|Candidate
|Votes
|Percentage
|Rep
|Tony PERRY
|18,892
|67.57%
|Dem
|Rocky RIOS
|9,053
|32.38%
|Write-In
|13
|0.05%
Middletown Township Committee 2-Yr Unexpired (vote for 1)
|Party
|Candidate
|Votes
|Percentage
|Rep
|Kimberley KRATZ
|18,640
|67.56%
|Dem
|Nicholas BABCOCK
|8,924
|32.34%
|Write-In
|28
|0.10%
Middletown Township BOE (vote for 3)
|Candidate
|Votes
|Percentage
|Joan MINNUIES
|14,008
|27.20%
|Kate FARLEY
|14,103
|27.38%
|Deborah WRIGHT
|12,920
|25.09%
|Jaime SANACORE
|8,322
|16.16%
|Write-In
|2,151
|4.18%
Sea Bright Borough Council (vote for 2)
|Party
|Candidate
|Votes
|Percentage
|Rep
|Erwin W. BIEBER
|410
|34.72%
|Rep
|William J. KEELER
|436
|36.92%
|Dem
|Marc A. LECKSTEIN
|327
|27.69%
|Dem
|No Nomination Made
|0
|0%
|Write-In
|8
|0.68%
Shore Regional High School (Sea Bright – vote for 1)
|Candidate
|Votes
|Percentage
|Elizabeth DeGIULIO
|368
|100%
|Write-In
|0
|0%
