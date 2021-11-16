ATLANTIC HIGHLANDS, NJ – Write-In candidates won seats to the Atlantic Highlands Board of Education and the Henry Hudson Regional School Board of Education.

The following are the results of the November 2, 2021 General Election for the communities of Atlantic Highlands, Highlands, Middletown and Sea Bright. The AHHerald provided candidate profiles for several of the candidates running for office prior to the election.

These results are unofficial and as provided by the Monmouth County Clerk website. The results will be transmitted to the New Jersey Secretary of State by November 20 for certification. For results of the election for other communities in the county, visit www.monmouthcountyvotes.com

Write-in votes decided seats for representatives from Atlantic Highlands and Highlands on the Henry Hudson Regional School Board and one seat on the Atlantic Highlands Board of Education.

Atlantic Highlands Borough Council (vote for 2)

Party Candidate Votes Percentage REP James P. MURPHY 997 24.42% REP Ellen Y. O’DWYER-WOODS 939 23.00% DEM Brian DOUGHERTY 945 23.14% DEM Lesley Angela D’ALMEIDA 898 21.99% NPF Morgan SPICER 156 3.82% NPF Zachary BROWN 148 3.62% Atlantic Highlands Borough Council

Atlantic Highlands BOE (vote for 3)

Candidate Votes Percentage Karin MASINA 986 44.98% Allison TANCINI JACOBS 962 43.89% Jeffrey MARGOLICK – Write-In 90 Daniel R. SUTTON, JR. 68 Atlantic Highlands Board of Education

Henry Hudson Regional School BOE (Atlantic Highlands – vote for 1)

Candidate Votes Percentage Clair Kozic – Write-in 174 Henry Hudson Regional School BOE (Atlantic Highland)

Highlands Borough Council (vote for 2)

Party Candidate Votes Percentage NP1 Leo CERVANTES 690 20.81% NP1 Karen CHELAK 576 17.38% NP2 Melissa CAVALUZZI 512 15.44% NP2 Melanie HENLEY HEYN 489 14.75% NP3 Richard W. O’NEIL 565 17.04% NP3 Michael J. WARREN 475 14.33% Write-In 8 0.25% Highlands Borough Council

Highlands BOE (vote for 3)

Candidate Votes Percentage Robyn SANFRATELLO 868 26.59% Regina MELNYK 810 24.82% Irene CAMPBELL 890 27.27% Serena JERINSKY 647 19.82% Write-In 49 1.50% Highlands Board of Education

Henry Hudson Regional School BOE (Highlands – vote for 2)

Candidate Votes Percentage Donald M. KRUEGER – Write-in 66 Rosemary RYAN – Write-in 49 Cynthia Fair – Write-In 41

Henry Hudson Regional School BOE 2-yr unexpired term (Highlands – vote for 1)

Candidate Votes Percentage Tracy MULVANEY 1033 98.19% Write-In 19 1.81%

Middletown Township Committee (vote for 1)

Party Candidate Votes Percentage Rep Tony PERRY 18,892 67.57% Dem Rocky RIOS 9,053 32.38% Write-In 13 0.05% Middletown Township Committee – Full Term

Middletown Township Committee 2-Yr Unexpired (vote for 1)

Party Candidate Votes Percentage Rep Kimberley KRATZ 18,640 67.56% Dem Nicholas BABCOCK 8,924 32.34% Write-In 28 0.10% Middletown Township Committee 2-Yr Unexpired term

Middletown Township BOE (vote for 3)

Candidate Votes Percentage Joan MINNUIES 14,008 27.20% Kate FARLEY 14,103 27.38% Deborah WRIGHT 12,920 25.09% Jaime SANACORE 8,322 16.16% Write-In 2,151 4.18% Middletown Township Board of Education

Sea Bright Borough Council (vote for 2)

Party Candidate Votes Percentage Rep Erwin W. BIEBER 410 34.72% Rep William J. KEELER 436 36.92% Dem Marc A. LECKSTEIN 327 27.69% Dem No Nomination Made 0 0% Write-In 8 0.68% Sea Bright Borough Council

Shore Regional High School (Sea Bright – vote for 1)

Candidate Votes Percentage Elizabeth DeGIULIO 368 100% Write-In 0 0% Shore Regional High School (Sea Bright)

