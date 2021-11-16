MIDDLETOWN Thirteen veterans, together with residents with family members who are veterans were all honored at a special ceremony at Care One Care Center last week, in cooperation with the Middletown Police Department to celebrate Veterans Day.

Patriotic music, entertainment, a special celebratory dinner and the opportunity to share stories were all part of the celebration organized by Activities Director Karen Cohen and her team at the care center. Just the Two of Us, a Red Bank musical group, presented entertainment.

Middletown Police officers Sgt. Stephen Keller and Ptl. Shane Hossler were on hand for the ceremony and celebration and greeted each of the veterans with a formal salute, their thanks for service and the presentation a gift and pin. Care One administrator Jimmie King accompanied each of the former military men and presented congratulations from the entire staff.

ARTICLE CONTINUES AFTER SPONSORED CONTENT



HENRY HUDSON REGIONAL SCHOOL

Open House, Thursday, November 18, 2021 at 6:30 PM

http://www.henryhudsonreg.k12.nj.us/ HENRY HUDSON REGIONAL SCHOOLOpen House, Thursday, November 18, 2021 at 6:30 PM

Veteran Brandon the Chef at Care One saluted by police officers

The 13 residents who are veterans represent every branch of the military service with the exception of the coast guard.

Honorees for the afternoon were army veteran Anthony De Stefano, Navy veterans Steve Martin, Jack Hon and Richard Bodnar, Air Force veterans John Yanick, David Hamilton, and John Bayard, and Marines William Craig and Andrew Macadam

ARTICLE CONTINUES AFTER SPONSORED CONTENT



ATLANTIC HIGHLANDS ANIMAL HOSPITAL

The holiday season is approaching quickly, and many families are looking to board their pets while they travel. It’s the perfect time to update vaccinations before holiday travels begin. Call today to schedule an appointment. (732) 291-4400 ATLANTIC HIGHLANDS ANIMAL HOSPITALThe holiday season is approaching quickly, and many families are looking to board their pets while they travel. It’s the perfect time to update vaccinations before holiday travels begin. Call today to schedule an appointment. (732) 291-4400 https://www.atlantichighlandsvet.com

Resident Alfred Mendez was also recognized for the military service of his brothers and a nephew. Also honored for his service in the US Navy was Brandon Kalaskey, the executive dish at Care One.