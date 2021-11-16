Covid-19 Update

FREEHOLD, NJ – Monmouth County Commissioner Director Thomas A. Arnone and County Commissioner Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley have announced that between Friday, Nov. 12 and Monday, Nov. 15, there have been 433 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Monmouth County. During that same time period, there has been one new death being reported related to COVID-19 in Monmouth County.

Monmouth County now reports the number of positive cases of COVID-19, and the breakdown by municipality, on Mondays and Thursdays.

Monmouth County has COVID-19 vaccines available at the Montessori Children’s Learning Center, located at Brookdale Community College in Lincroft, with no appointment necessary on Tuesdays from 2 to 6 p.m.

ARTICLE CONTINUES AFTER SPONSORED CONTENT

HENRY HUDSON REGIONAL SCHOOL
Open House, Thursday, November 18, 2021 at 6:30 PM
http://www.henryhudsonreg.k12.nj.us/

Vaccines are available for residents who are at least five years old and live, work or attend school in Monmouth County. The County-operated sites administer the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines. Anyone under 18 years old must be accompanied by a parent or guardian. For more information, go to www.visitmonmouth.com.

A third dose of the vaccine for those eligible can be administered at the Brookdale vaccination site. Individuals should bring their vaccine cards with them. For more information, please refer to the Center for Disease Control guidelines.

ARTICLE CONTINUES AFTER SPONSORED CONTENT

ATLANTIC HIGHLANDS ANIMAL HOSPITAL
The holiday season is approaching quickly, and many families are looking to board their pets while they travel. It’s the perfect time to update vaccinations before holiday travels begin. Call today to schedule an appointment. (732) 291-4400 https://www.atlantichighlandsvet.com

Monmouth County will offer free COVID-19 testing on Tuesday, Nov. 16 in Freehold Borough from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Freehold Boro Fire Department located at 40 W. Main St. Visitors should note the clinic has 200 tests and once those are administered, the clinic will close for the day. There will also be a limited number of vaccines available for those who wish to receive it.

Information about the County’s COVID-19 testing program is available on www.visitmonmouth.com. Residents are encouraged to fill out the testing requisition form ahead of testing in order to expedite the process.

The County Commissioners and the Monmouth County Health Department (MCHD) are reminding residents to do their part to slow the spread by following the updated Center for Disease Control guidelines.

The breakdown of positive COVID-19 cases by municipality is as follows:

15-Nov12-Nov
Aberdeen:23792365
Allenhurst:8484
Allentown:158158
Asbury Park:21072090
Atlantic Highlands:419416
Avon-by-the-Sea:220219
Belmar:640640
Bradley Beach:466462
Brielle:680678
Colts Neck:12601256
Deal:336336
Eatontown:20302024
Englishtown:327326
Fair Haven:624620
Farmingdale:230227
Freehold Borough:19171913
Freehold Township:48114782
Hazlet:26232612
Highlands:425421
Holmdel:19981984
Howell:75377489
Interlaken:101100
Keansburg:15221517
Keyport:841839
Lake Como:215214
Little Silver:762753
Loch Arbour:3232
Long Branch:49174904
Manalapan:55255473
Manasquan:715714
Marlboro:45754542
Matawan:13541348
Middletown:80828031
Millstone Township:12571250
Monmouth Beach:393390
Neptune City:631627
Neptune Township:43154293
Ocean:39093891
Oceanport:782782
Red Bank:19461935
Roosevelt:6968
Rumson:878876
Sea Bright:162162
Sea Girt:219217
Shrewsbury Borough:625620
Shrewsbury Township:127127
Spring Lake:285285
Spring Lake Heights:463461
Tinton Falls:22652248
Union Beach:770767
Upper Freehold:736732
Wall:32683257
West Long Branch:13491343
Unknown:00

If you would like to read more Monmouth County news updates and information regarding the COVID-19 situation, go to www.visitmonmouth.com.

AHHerald relies on advertising to support our operations.
When you click an affiliate link we may earn a commission.