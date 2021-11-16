FREEHOLD, NJ – Monmouth County Commissioner Director Thomas A. Arnone and County Commissioner Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley have announced that between Friday, Nov. 12 and Monday, Nov. 15, there have been 433 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Monmouth County. During that same time period, there has been one new death being reported related to COVID-19 in Monmouth County.

Monmouth County now reports the number of positive cases of COVID-19, and the breakdown by municipality, on Mondays and Thursdays.

Monmouth County has COVID-19 vaccines available at the Montessori Children’s Learning Center, located at Brookdale Community College in Lincroft, with no appointment necessary on Tuesdays from 2 to 6 p.m.

Vaccines are available for residents who are at least five years old and live, work or attend school in Monmouth County. The County-operated sites administer the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines. Anyone under 18 years old must be accompanied by a parent or guardian. For more information, go to www.visitmonmouth.com.

A third dose of the vaccine for those eligible can be administered at the Brookdale vaccination site. Individuals should bring their vaccine cards with them. For more information, please refer to the Center for Disease Control guidelines.

Monmouth County will offer free COVID-19 testing on Tuesday, Nov. 16 in Freehold Borough from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Freehold Boro Fire Department located at 40 W. Main St. Visitors should note the clinic has 200 tests and once those are administered, the clinic will close for the day. There will also be a limited number of vaccines available for those who wish to receive it.

Information about the County’s COVID-19 testing program is available on www.visitmonmouth.com. Residents are encouraged to fill out the testing requisition form ahead of testing in order to expedite the process.

The County Commissioners and the Monmouth County Health Department (MCHD) are reminding residents to do their part to slow the spread by following the updated Center for Disease Control guidelines.

The breakdown of positive COVID-19 cases by municipality is as follows:

15-Nov 12-Nov Aberdeen: 2379 2365 Allenhurst: 84 84 Allentown: 158 158 Asbury Park: 2107 2090 Atlantic Highlands: 419 416 Avon-by-the-Sea: 220 219 Belmar: 640 640 Bradley Beach: 466 462 Brielle: 680 678 Colts Neck: 1260 1256 Deal: 336 336 Eatontown: 2030 2024 Englishtown: 327 326 Fair Haven: 624 620 Farmingdale: 230 227 Freehold Borough: 1917 1913 Freehold Township: 4811 4782 Hazlet: 2623 2612 Highlands: 425 421 Holmdel: 1998 1984 Howell: 7537 7489 Interlaken: 101 100 Keansburg: 1522 1517 Keyport: 841 839 Lake Como: 215 214 Little Silver: 762 753 Loch Arbour: 32 32 Long Branch: 4917 4904 Manalapan: 5525 5473 Manasquan: 715 714 Marlboro: 4575 4542 Matawan: 1354 1348 Middletown: 8082 8031 Millstone Township: 1257 1250 Monmouth Beach: 393 390 Neptune City: 631 627 Neptune Township: 4315 4293 Ocean: 3909 3891 Oceanport: 782 782 Red Bank: 1946 1935 Roosevelt: 69 68 Rumson: 878 876 Sea Bright: 162 162 Sea Girt: 219 217 Shrewsbury Borough: 625 620 Shrewsbury Township: 127 127 Spring Lake: 285 285 Spring Lake Heights: 463 461 Tinton Falls: 2265 2248 Union Beach: 770 767 Upper Freehold: 736 732 Wall: 3268 3257 West Long Branch: 1349 1343 Unknown: 0 0

If you would like to read more Monmouth County news updates and information regarding the COVID-19 situation, go to www.visitmonmouth.com.