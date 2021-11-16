The following media release contains information pertaining to arrests and police activities for the Middletown Twp. Police Department during the time period of October 1, 2021 through October 31, 2021

MIDDLETOWN, NJ – During the period of October 1, 2021 through October 31, 2021, the Middletown Twp. Police Department responded to 3,846 calls for service, including 337 first aid calls, 91 fire calls, 117 burglar alarms, and 164 motor vehicle crashes.

Police officers arrested 25 individuals, including 7 for outstanding bench warrants and 5 for domestic violence. Arrests are as follows:

Aubrey Chisholm, age 66, from Middletown, was arrested by Detective Keith Hirschbein for shoplifting. Chisholm was processed and released on a summons complaint.

John Butler, age 37, from Middletown, was arrested by Officer Frank Mazza for driving under the influence. Butler was processed and released.

William Hutchings, age 43, from Manchester, was arrested by Officer Dominick Librie for a contempt of court warrant. Hutchings was processed and released after posting bail.

Wednesday Rizzi, age 50, from Middletown, was arrested by Officer Frank Mazza for driving under the influence. Rizzi was processed and released.

Anthony Lenkiewicz, age 72, from Leonardo, was arrested by Officer Sean Barry for criminal trespass and theft. Lenkiewicz was processed and released on a summons complaint.

Christopher Outterbridge, age 44, from Philadelphia, was arrested by Officer Dominick Librie for driving under the influence. Outterbridge was processed and released on a summons complaint.

James Fleming, age 28, from Middletown, was arrested by Officer Sean Macdonald for defiant trespass, obstruction of justice, resisting arrest, and possession of a controlled dangerous substance. Fleming was processed and lodged at the Monmouth County Correctional Institution, Freehold.

Joseph Schoentube, Jr., age 33, from Keansburg, was arrested by Officer Sean Macdonald for possession of drug paraphernalia. Schoentube, Jr., was processed and released on his own recognizance.

Robert Keenan, age 42, from Freehold Boro, was arrested by Officer Matthew Geiss for driving with a suspended license. Keenan was processed and lodged at the Monmouth County Correctional Institution, Freehold.

Justin Coyne, age 23, from Levittown, PA, was arrested by Officer Shane Hall for criminal trespass. Coyne was processed and released on a summons complaint.

Alan Pech, age 50, from Asbury Park, was arrested by Officer Anthony Bumbico for driving under the influence. Pech was processed and released to Riverview Medical Center.

Orlando Dawkins, age 30, from Middletown, was arrested by Officer Shane Hosler for theft. Dawkins was processed and released on a summons complaint.

Brian Lo, age 32, from Middletown, was arrested by Officer Mohammed Masood for possession of a controlled dangerous substance. Lo was processed and lodged at the Monmouth County Correctional Institution, Freehold

A person that has been arrested or charged with an offense is presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Additionally, except in specific circumstances, arrest and complaint information and names of those charged may be released.