HIGHLANDS – Local historians Walter Guenther and Muriel J. Smith will team up to encourage ­public participation in memories of Highlands past at Thursday’s ZOOM meeting of the Highlands Historical Society.

The historians will lead discussions and invite topics of interest among attendees at the Nov. 18 meeting, leading to personal and sometimes untold stories about people, places and events in the community during the 21st century and beyond.

Guenther, who has done extensive research of the borough where he has summered since a child, can highlight many of the military figures who have also played roles in the borough either in politics, family or business.

Smith, who with her husband, a former councilman, raised their four children in the borough and has been here since 1955, will lead discussions calling for memories of how residents felt when the merry-go-round or the trains ended, when the Cedar Inn was run by the Knittel family or seeing Jersey Speed Skiffs on the Shrewsbury River.

“When Society President Sheila Weinstock had a ZOOM meeting in the past, it generated a lot of interest from former Highlands residents, “ Smith said, “people in Florida, Kentucky and Virginia among other places were able to be present for the meeting and share their own thoughts and memories. It’s a great idea and important in keeping history alive to hear everyone’s stories,” the historian and author said.

Weinstock also noted guests are invited to show photos or memorabilia at the Zoom meeting.

The meeting will take place at 7 pm. And it is not necessary to be a Society member to attend. Guenther will also let interested persons know how they can become members or donate to the Society.

To join the meeting, go to https://us02web.zoom.us/j/8042936197

The meeting ID is 804 293 6197. Or visit One tap mobile

+19292056099,,8042936197# US (New York)

+13017158592,,8042936197# US (Washington DC)

and dial by location

+1 929 205 6099 US (New York)

+1 301 715 8592 US (Washington DC)

+1 312 626 6799 US (Chicago)

+1 669 900 6833 US (San Jose)

+1 253 215 8782 US (Tacoma) Or to find a local number, go to https://us02web.zoom.us/u/kdk6hUBkoj