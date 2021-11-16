WALL TOWNSHIP – The Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office has assumed sole responsibility for conducting separate criminal investigations stemming from allegations that acts of hazing occurred within the Wall Township High School football program and unrelated allegations that one or more sexual assaults involving juveniles took place off campus, Acting Monmouth County Prosecutor Lori Linskey announced Tuesday.

Members of the Wall Township Police Department had been assisting during the early stages of these investigations, yet out of an abundance of caution, and in order to avoid any appearance of impropriety and to protect the integrity of the investigations, the Department has since been walled off from participating further.

Multiple MCPO assistant prosecutors and detectives have been assigned to manage the continuing investigations. The information gathered as a result will continue to be reviewed.

The Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office reiterates that while these are serious allegations, juvenile records are strictly confidential under state law, so at this time, no additional specific information about these investigations can be released. Likewise, Superior Court proceedings involving juvenile defendants, meaning defendants under the age of 18, are closed to the public, and the identities of such defendants are kept confidential.

The Prosecutor’s Office intends to issue statements regarding the findings of its investigations, keeping in accordance with the strict confidentiality requirements of juvenile matters. These statements will constitute the only definitive factual accounts of the investigations, made at the appropriate times, and the Prosecutor’s Office strongly urges against the spread of misinformation and rumor, both online and otherwise.

“As these investigations unfold, we remain fully aware of the intense focus and unique pressure a national media spotlight has placed on the Wall Township High School community, and are sensitive to safeguarding the mental health and general well-being of students while simultaneously serving the interests of justice,” Acting Prosecutor Linskey said. “We are conducting these investigations with the utmost diligence, dedicating every necessary resource in order to uncover the entire truth, and this process will be thorough, fair, and unbiased from beginning to end.”

While these investigations are still ongoing, anyone with any information about these matters, including those in possession of any relevant video recordings, is urged to contact Prosecutor’s Office Detective Jose Rodriguez at (732) 431-7160, Ext. 7172. Anyone who feels the need to remain anonymous but has information about this or any crime can submit a tip to Monmouth County Crime Stoppers by calling their confidential telephone tip-line at 1-800-671-4400; by downloading and using the free P3 Tips mobile app (available on iOS and Android – https://www.p3tips.com/1182 ); or by going to the website at www.monmouthcountycrimestoppers.com.