Driving around the Bayshore area days before the 2021 election there was no way to disguise that the division that plagues us on a national level has taken root in our own backyard. A disturbingly large segment of the population believes that the COVID19 vaccines are poison, masks are the Democrats way to control the population, Masks and mask mandates (necessary because of the “Anti-Vax” movement) are an infringement of citizen’s rights and freedoms. One viral video tells the viewer that oil and gas corporations are planning to replace thousands of employees because they know that the vaccine will kill off their employees within 3 years. Then there is the false narrative that the 2020 election, despite multiple audits and reaudits, was rigged so the Donald Trump would lose. Nearly all of these examples of disinformation are parroted by Trumpist Republican leaders and through media outlets like Fox News, OANN, NewsMax and others.

While all of these examples are divisive and troubling, the most disturbing is the disinformation about the Pandemic and its preventive measures.

First what exactly is COVID 19? According to Johns Hopkins:

COVID-19 is the disease caused by SARS-CoV-2, the coronavirus that emerged in December 2019.

COVID-19 can be severe and has caused millions of deaths around the world as well as lasting health problems in some who have survived the illness.

The coronavirus can be spread from person to person. It is diagnosed with a laboratory test.

COVID-19 vaccines have been authorized by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, and vaccination programs are in progress across the U.S. and in many parts of the world.

Prevention involves physical distancing, mask-wearing, hand hygiene and staying away from others if you feel sick.

For a more scientific understanding of the COVID 19 Life Cycle, go to Pfizer’s dissertation…HERE.

Currently, New Jersey has a daily infection rate of 1562 as of November 14, 2021. That represents a 16% increase. Further, Monmouth and Ocean Counties are among the highest infection rates of the entire state at 335 cases per day or 21% of all state cases. Only about half of the populations of Monmouth and Ocean counties are vaccinated.

The majority of new cases are among the unvaccinated. Nationally children ages 0-17, make up a staggering 5,721,775 cases as of November 10, 2021, and those 18-29 years old make up 8,221,256 cases. The two largest sectors of infection.

People on social media bandy about memes claiming that the vaccines are poison and will kill us all in 3 years, they are full of nanotechnology that will track us and that “They” will kill us via the 5G cellular network if we dissent.

So, what exactly is in the Pfizer vaccine? According to the CDC:

“Vaccine ingredients vary by manufacturer. None of the vaccines contain eggs, gelatin, latex, or preservatives. All COVID-19 vaccines are free from metals such as iron, nickel, cobalt, lithium, and rare earth alloys. They are also free from manufactured products such as microelectronics, electrodes, carbon nanotubes, or nanowire semiconductors.”

“Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine Ingredients

All COVID-19 vaccine ingredients are safe. Nearly all of the ingredients in COVID-19 vaccines are ingredients found in many foods – fats, sugars, and salts. The Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine (COMIRNATY) also contains a harmless piece of messenger RNA (mRNA). The COVID-19 mRNA teaches cells in the body how to create an immune response to the virus that causes COVID-19. This response helps protect you from getting sick with COVID-19 in the future. After, the body produces an immune response, it discards all of the vaccine ingredients, just as it would discard any information that cells no longer need. This process is a part of normal body functioning.

All COVID-19 vaccines are manufactured with as few ingredients as possible and with very small amounts of each ingredient. Each ingredient in the vaccine serves a specific purpose as seen in the table HERE.

So, we know that the vaccines are “free from manufactured products such as microelectronics, electrodes, carbon nanotubes, or nanowire semiconductors.” “They” cannot track you, blow you up through the 5G cellular network, and because the ingredients all fall within the categories of Messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA), lipids (fats) and Salt and sugar, they are not poison. However, the term mRNA could cause some trepidation. Moderna explains mRNA particularly well.

In a nutshell:

“mRNA medicines aren’t small molecules, like traditional pharmaceuticals. And they aren’t traditional biologics (recombinant proteins and monoclonal antibodies) – which were the genesis of the biotech industry. Instead, mRNA medicines are sets of instructions. And these instructions direct cells in the body to make proteins to prevent or fight disease.” To read a more in-depth explanation, go HERE.

Let’s talk about masks and children. There is a meme circulating through out Facebook and Instagram that claims that

Wearing a mask can harm children. (remember, children ages 0-17, make up a staggering 5,721,775 cases of Covid 19)

Specifically, the graphic reports that wearing a mask makes it difficult for the child to breath, interferes with lung development, traps carbon dioxide normally exhaled, and leads to a weaker immune system. None of this is true. You can see why HERE.

“When worn correctly, face masks create a barrier that reduces the spray of a person’s spit and respiratory droplets. These droplets play a key role in the spread of COVID-19 because they can carry SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19. Masks also can protect you from others who may have coronavirus but are not showing symptoms and who could come within 6 feet of you, which is how far respiratory droplets can travel when people sneeze or cough or raise their voices.”

Meme presenting false information

The media uses the term “Misinformation” rather than “Disinformation”. There is a reason for this. When distinguishing between misinformation and disinformation, the key factor is intent. Although both terms refer to wrong or false information, disinformation is wrong for a purpose. When the reason behind the disinformation is not apparent, the media will use the phrase “misinformation”.

Why would anyone downplay protection against a deadly virus? It makes no sense. Donald Trump, in a recorded interview with Bob Woodward, claimed that he downplayed the pandemic so as to not panic the American people. If that is true it is seriously bad judgement. Better frightened people than dead ones. That was in the beginning of the pandemic. Now we see state governors, like DeSantis and Abbott legislating against mask mandates and not pushing the vaccines to keep their people safe. The insanity of this is that the people that are listening to them are their own voting base. The very same unvaccinated, unmasked people that are being hospitalized and dying in droves.

Here in New Jersey, the same type of ideologues have jumped on the “Unmask our Kids” bandwagon. Kids from 0-17 make up the second largest population segment of new cases of COVID 19 in the country. Clearly, these people love their children and are attempting to protect them. They are not to blame for the inevitability of their unprotected children getting sick. The blame lies on those individuals and organizations promoting these outright lies.

What is the endgame? What is to be gained? At first glance, it seems as though it is a political party trying to gain an advantage amongst their supporters. The conduit of this disinformation seems to be, on the political level, Republican leaders. But as you dig into this quagmire of alternative reality, this makes little sense. The lies target the GOP voting base and make them supremely vulnerable to COVID hospitalization and death. For the most part, the GOP has been duped along with its base. Democrats? No, because this would take a huge amount of “long game strategy” and sadistic efficiency. Frankly, the current iteration of national Democrat leadership does not present such guile or efficiency. They refuse to fight their political battles using the same tactic as their foe. Instead of “The means justify the end”, they appear to philosophize that “The end IS the means.” So, this is unlikely as well.

Big business/Oil & Gas/Pharma? No, why would they kill off their own customers and potential customers and dilute their revenue stream?

A hostile Foreign power? Perhaps. Weakening the United States both with an illness and a pitting us against each other on the most basic issues would allow any number of countries hostile to the US, to essentially put us on ice allowing them to make moves that we would never condone nor allow.

We are inundated with lies and obfuscations. It is overwhelming. To some extent, we all tend to gravitate towards sources that tell us what we want to hear based on our belief structure. Cable news allows us to watch news that appeals to our values rather than raw news. The mere presence of pundits tends to twist our views to whatever ideology they are selling. It is a form of subtle censorship.

Kaspersky, the antivirus manufacturer, has a fairly good piece on their website on how to identify dis/mis information. You can read it HERE.

The real “THEY” villain is the country, organization, or people behind this campaign of disinformation that is designed to make us fight amongst ourselves, while they move forward with their agenda. To make things right, we need to stand united, regardless of political affiliation, religious ideology, race, or immigration status. We are the people of the United States of America. We should start acting “United”.

Wear a mask indoors. Get vaccinated.

And as my Great Grand Mother used to tell me as a child “Don’t Believe Anything You Hear and Only Half of What You See”.

Make your own informed decisions.