Red Bank, NJ – The Red Bank Public Library is once again pleased to unveil the winners of the second Annual Red Bank Always Beautiful Photo Contest. The images captured for the annual photo competition capture the beauty of Red Bank and the amazing community around us. Over 35 entries were submitted to the Library from photographers all over Monmouth County. Our panel of judges selected four winning photographs and 3 Honorable Mentions. Winners in each category will receive a $25 gift card from RiverCenter, a framed copy of their photograph and an additional gift donated courtesy of Steve McMillion of Frameworks. Winning entries will be displayed in the Library and all images are available on the Library’s Facebook page.

This year’s overall winner is a black and white entry featuring the Red Bank Train Station by James Donachy.

People of Red Bank was awarded to Tyler Nunnally-Duck for his Artist Hustlin’ which showcases local artist Mike Quon in front of 86 Broad Street where the photographer and artist share a storefront.

People of Red Bank Winner – Artist Hustlin’ by Tyler Nunnally-Duck

Places of Red Bank went to Kristin Gentile with her submission of Red Bank Rivera. The photo captures a waxing Gibbous moon rising above the Red Bank Harbor.

Places of Red Bank Winner Red Bank Rivera Kristin Gentile

The people’s choice with the most likes on Social Media was Spring Rain at the Train Station by Nora Monaghan.

People’s Choice Spring Rain at the Train Station by Nora Monaghan

Honorable mentions were also awarded to Lightning Over Birravino by Robery Hersey; Signs of Summer by James Donachy and Reflections by Gina Ziegler.

All of the photographs may be viewed on the Library’s Facebook Page.