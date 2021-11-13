RED BANK, NJ – Returning to live performance for the first time since 2019, the award-winning Monmouth Civic Chorus presents Hallelujah: Together Again for the Holidays on Sunday, December 19, 2021, at 4 p.m. More than ever, the highly acclaimed annual performance of Artistic Director Dr. Ryan James Brandau’s Christmas Suite is Monmouth County’s can’t-miss musical event of the holiday season.

This year’s program will feature cherished selections from Handel’s Messiah and Bach’s Mass in B minor, masterfully intertwined with stirring original settings of holiday classics like Deck the Hall and Auld Lang Syne. “More than anything, we have yearned to bridge the distance and isolation of this last year and a half by having our music reach your ears directly, not via wi-fi but via real, physical vibrations,” said Dr. Brandau. “I sincerely hope that joining us for this event reminds you, palpably, happily, of what a joy it is to be human, alongside others, and what a pleasure it can be to immerse in one of the most meaningful manifestations of humanity: music.” The chorus will be joined by celebrated guest soloist soprano Justine Aronson.

The performance will take place at the historic Count Basie Center for the Arts, 99 Monmouth Street, Red Bank, NJ. Tickets for premium seating are $45 adult, $40 senior, $35 group (10 or more), $15 student; and for regular seating are $30 adult, $27 senior, $25 group, $10 student.

All performers are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, and singers will also have tested negative prior to performance. Audience members will be required to show proof of vaccination or negative test result according to the venue’s regulations. Masking is strongly encouraged. Tickets and information are available at monmouthcivicchorus.org or (732) 933-9333.

Event Summary:

Event title: Hallelujah: Together Again for the Holidays

Event sponsor: Monmouth Civic Chorus

Date and time: Sunday, December 19, 2021, 4 p.m.

Location: Hackensack Meridian Health Theatre, Count Basie Center for the Arts, 99 Monmouth Street, Red Bank

Tickets: Premium seating — $45 adult, $40 senior, $35 group (10 or more), $15 student

Regular seating — $30 adult, $27 senior, $25 group (10 or more), $10 student

About Monmouth Civic Chorus: Monmouth Civic Chorus makes the music that moves you. The Chorus has been called “near-flawless” (Asbury Park Press), “alive and evocative” (The Star-Ledger) and “superior” (Red Bank Green). MCC is the proud recipient of the 2008 ASCAP/Chorus America Alice Parker Award, the 2010 Spinnaker Award for Arts and Culture from the Eastern Monmouth Area Chamber of Commerce, and a third-place winner of the 2018-19 American Prize Ernst Bacon Memorial Award for the Performance of American Music.

About Ryan James Brandau: Artistic Director Ryan James Brandau has broad experience conducting a variety of choral and orchestral ensembles. In addition to his work with Monmouth Civic Chorus, he serves as Artistic Director of Princeton Pro Musica and Amor Artis, a chamber choir and orchestra in New York City. He has also served on the faculty of Westminster Choir College, where he has worked with the Symphonic Choir, which he has prepared for performances with the Philadelphia Orchestra, the Vienna Philharmonic, Berlin Philharmonic, and the New Jersey Symphony. He remains active as a choral arranger, composer, and clinician, whose arrangements and compositions have been featured by choral ensembles across the globe. Ryan received the Doctor of Musical Arts and Master of Music degrees from the Yale School of Music. Prior to pursuing graduate study in conducting, Ryan attended the University of Cambridge in the UK as a Gates Scholar, earning an M.Phil. in historical musicology. He received his B.A. in music, magna cum laude, from Princeton University.

About Justine Aronson: Hailed by The New York Times as possessing “a deep reservoir of expressive devices” and by the Los Angeles Times as “dramatically and gratifyingly juicy,” soprano Justine Aronson’s repertoire spans the traditional and the contemporary, with performances that adventurously embrace the unexpected. Highlights of recent seasons include engagements with the Los Angeles Philharmonic and LA Phil’s Chamber Music series, On Site Opera, Lyric Fest of Philadelphia, Mirror Visions Ensemble, Five Boroughs Music Festival, the Isabella Stewart Gardner Museum, Wild Shore New Music Festival, and Eighth Blackbird, among others. Recent workshops include the roles of gene and actress for Iphigenia, created by Wayne Shorter and Esperanza Spalding, and the role of The Assistant for David Lang’s prisoner of the state with the New York Philharmonic.