MIDDLETOWN, NJ –Middletown Township Public Library (MTPL) is accepting food donations for area food banks and reducing outstanding library fines for patrons that donate with “Food for Fines” through November 19th.

For patrons that participate, each non-perishable donation eliminates $1.00 of late fees on his or her account. Participants may reduce up to $10.00 per library card. However, food donations cannot be used to pay for lost library items.

Patrons may bring unexpired, non-perishable food items such as canned meats, veggies, stews or soups, cooking oils, and hot and cold cereals to the front desk at MTPL. For a more extensive list of requested food items, patrons are encouraged to visit the library’s social media channels.

For more information, please contact Jenna O’Donnell at [email protected], or visit mtpl.org. Middletown Township Public Library is located at 55 New Monmouth Road in Middletown.