FREEHOLD, NJ – Monmouth County Commissioner Director Thomas A. Arnone and County Commissioner Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley have announced that between Monday, Nov. 8 and Friday, Nov. 12, there have been 593 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Monmouth County. During that same time period, there have been four new deaths being reported related to COVID-19 in Monmouth County.

Monmouth County now reports the number of positive cases of COVID-19, and the breakdown by municipality, on Mondays and Thursdays.

Monmouth County has COVID-19 vaccines available at the Montessori Children’s Learning Center, located at Brookdale Community College in Lincroft, with no appointment necessary on Tuesdays from 2 to 6 p.m.

ARTICLE CONTINUES AFTER SPONSORED CONTENT



HENRY HUDSON REGIONAL SCHOOL

Open House, Thursday, November 18, 2021 at 6:30 PM

http://www.henryhudsonreg.k12.nj.us/ HENRY HUDSON REGIONAL SCHOOLOpen House, Thursday, November 18, 2021 at 6:30 PM

Vaccines are available for residents who are at least five years old and live, work or attend school in Monmouth County. The County-operated sites administer the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines. Anyone under 18 years old must be accompanied by a parent or guardian. For more information, go to www.visitmonmouth.com.

A third dose of the vaccine for those eligible can be administered at the Brookdale vaccination site. Individuals should bring their vaccine cards with them. For more information, please refer to the Center for Disease Control guidelines.

ARTICLE CONTINUES AFTER SPONSORED CONTENT



ATLANTIC HIGHLANDS ANIMAL HOSPITAL

The holiday season is approaching quickly, and many families are looking to board their pets while they travel. It’s the perfect time to update vaccinations before holiday travels begin. Call today to schedule an appointment. (732) 291-4400 ATLANTIC HIGHLANDS ANIMAL HOSPITALThe holiday season is approaching quickly, and many families are looking to board their pets while they travel. It’s the perfect time to update vaccinations before holiday travels begin. Call today to schedule an appointment. (732) 291-4400 https://www.atlantichighlandsvet.com

Monmouth County will offer free COVID-19 testing on Tuesday, Nov. 16 in Freehold Borough from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Freehold Boro Fire Department located at 40 W. Main St. Visitors should note the clinic has 200 tests and once those are administered, the clinic will close for the day. There will also be a limited number of vaccines available for those who wish to receive it.

Information about the County’s COVID-19 testing program is available on www.visitmonmouth.com. Residents are encouraged to fill out the testing requisition form ahead of testing in order to expedite the process.

The County Commissioners and the Monmouth County Health Department (MCHD) are reminding residents to do their part to slow the spread by following the updated Center for Disease Control guidelines.

The breakdown of positive COVID-19 cases by municipality is as follows:

12-Nov 8-Nov Aberdeen: 2365 2340 Allenhurst: 84 83 Allentown: 158 158 Asbury Park: 2090 2084 Atlantic Highlands: 416 411 Avon-by-the-Sea: 219 219 Belmar: 640 638 Bradley Beach: 462 456 Brielle: 678 676 Colts Neck: 1256 1250 Deal: 336 334 Eatontown: 2024 2013 Englishtown: 326 323 Fair Haven: 620 619 Farmingdale: 227 221 Freehold Borough: 1913 1904 Freehold Township: 4782 4746 Hazlet: 2612 2586 Highlands: 421 418 Holmdel: 1984 1966 Howell: 7489 7430 Interlaken: 100 99 Keansburg: 1517 1512 Keyport: 839 831 Lake Como: 214 214 Little Silver: 753 745 Loch Arbour: 32 32 Long Branch: 4904 4885 Manalapan: 5473 5410 Manasquan: 714 712 Marlboro: 4542 4515 Matawan: 1348 1334 Middletown: 8031 7980 Millstone Township: 1250 1234 Monmouth Beach: 390 389 Neptune City: 627 620 Neptune Township: 4293 4271 Ocean: 3891 3866 Oceanport: 782 778 Red Bank: 1935 1933 Roosevelt: 68 65 Rumson: 876 871 Sea Bright: 162 162 Sea Girt: 217 217 Shrewsbury Borough: 620 618 Shrewsbury Township: 127 126 Spring Lake: 285 283 Spring Lake Heights: 461 458 Tinton Falls: 2248 2237 Union Beach: 767 758 Upper Freehold: 732 731 Wall: 3257 3244 West Long Branch: 1343 1335 Unknown: 0 0

If you would like to read more Monmouth County news updates and information regarding the COVID-19 situation, go to www.visitmonmouth.com.