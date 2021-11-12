Covid-19 Update

FREEHOLD, NJ – Monmouth County Commissioner Director Thomas A. Arnone and County Commissioner Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley have announced that between Monday, Nov. 8 and Friday, Nov. 12, there have been 593 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Monmouth County. During that same time period, there have been four new deaths being reported related to COVID-19 in Monmouth County.

Monmouth County now reports the number of positive cases of COVID-19, and the breakdown by municipality, on Mondays and Thursdays.

Monmouth County has COVID-19 vaccines available at the Montessori Children’s Learning Center, located at Brookdale Community College in Lincroft, with no appointment necessary on Tuesdays from 2 to 6 p.m.

Vaccines are available for residents who are at least five years old and live, work or attend school in Monmouth County. The County-operated sites administer the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines. Anyone under 18 years old must be accompanied by a parent or guardian. For more information, go to www.visitmonmouth.com.

A third dose of the vaccine for those eligible can be administered at the Brookdale vaccination site. Individuals should bring their vaccine cards with them. For more information, please refer to the Center for Disease Control guidelines.

Monmouth County will offer free COVID-19 testing on Tuesday, Nov. 16 in Freehold Borough from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Freehold Boro Fire Department located at 40 W. Main St. Visitors should note the clinic has 200 tests and once those are administered, the clinic will close for the day. There will also be a limited number of vaccines available for those who wish to receive it.

Information about the County’s COVID-19 testing program is available on www.visitmonmouth.com. Residents are encouraged to fill out the testing requisition form ahead of testing in order to expedite the process.

The County Commissioners and the Monmouth County Health Department (MCHD) are reminding residents to do their part to slow the spread by following the updated Center for Disease Control guidelines.

The breakdown of positive COVID-19 cases by municipality is as follows:

12-Nov8-Nov
Aberdeen:23652340
Allenhurst:8483
Allentown:158158
Asbury Park:20902084
Atlantic Highlands:416411
Avon-by-the-Sea:219219
Belmar:640638
Bradley Beach:462456
Brielle:678676
Colts Neck:12561250
Deal:336334
Eatontown:20242013
Englishtown:326323
Fair Haven:620619
Farmingdale:227221
Freehold Borough:19131904
Freehold Township:47824746
Hazlet:26122586
Highlands:421418
Holmdel:19841966
Howell:74897430
Interlaken:10099
Keansburg:15171512
Keyport:839831
Lake Como:214214
Little Silver:753745
Loch Arbour:3232
Long Branch:49044885
Manalapan:54735410
Manasquan:714712
Marlboro:45424515
Matawan:13481334
Middletown:80317980
Millstone Township:12501234
Monmouth Beach:390389
Neptune City:627620
Neptune Township:42934271
Ocean:38913866
Oceanport:782778
Red Bank:19351933
Roosevelt:6865
Rumson:876871
Sea Bright:162162
Sea Girt:217217
Shrewsbury Borough:620618
Shrewsbury Township:127126
Spring Lake:285283
Spring Lake Heights:461458
Tinton Falls:22482237
Union Beach:767758
Upper Freehold:732731
Wall:32573244
West Long Branch:13431335
Unknown:00

If you would like to read more Monmouth County news updates and information regarding the COVID-19 situation, go to www.visitmonmouth.com.

