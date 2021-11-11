ATLANTIC HIGHLANDS, NJ – Citizens gathered at the Veterans Memorial Park in Atlantic Highlands on the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month to honor all veterans.

Organized by the C. Eugene Allen American Legion Post #141, the ceremony brought neighbors together to celebrate and recognize the contributions made by American veterans.

Veterans Day (originally known as Armistice Day) is a federal holiday in the United States observed annually on November 11, for honoring military veterans who served in the United States Armed Forces.

ARTICLE CONTINUES AFTER SPONSORED CONTENT



HENRY HUDSON REGIONAL SCHOOL

Open House, Thursday, November 18, 2021 at 6:30 PM

http://www.henryhudsonreg.k12.nj.us/ HENRY HUDSON REGIONAL SCHOOLOpen House, Thursday, November 18, 2021 at 6:30 PM

The date commemorates the armistice signed between German and the Allies. Major hostilities of World War I were formally ended at the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month of 1918 when the Armistice with Germany went into effect.

Veterans Day is distinct from Memorial Day. On Memorial Day we honor and remember those who died in military service. On Veterans Day we honor all who have served in peacetime or at war.

ARTICLE CONTINUES AFTER SPONSORED CONTENT



ATLANTIC HIGHLANDS ANIMAL HOSPITAL

The holiday season is approaching quickly, and many families are looking to board their pets while they travel. It’s the perfect time to update vaccinations before holiday travels begin. Call today to schedule an appointment. (732) 291-4400 ATLANTIC HIGHLANDS ANIMAL HOSPITALThe holiday season is approaching quickly, and many families are looking to board their pets while they travel. It’s the perfect time to update vaccinations before holiday travels begin. Call today to schedule an appointment. (732) 291-4400 https://www.atlantichighlandsvet.com

The ceremony was led by Legion Commander Peter Doyle, who asked for comments from the crowd. Several people spoke up in praise of veterans and found memories of loved ones who once served. One man in his 60’s spoke about his parents generation. They all seemed to serve in the military, he said. As a child, he remembered family gatherings where uncles and brothers joined in a toast with his father to their fellow veterans.

One veteran choked up as he expressed his thanks to all the people who have shown their love for veterans through acts and words of kindness.

Veterans at the the Atlantic Highlands Veterans Day ceremony Veterans at the the Atlantic Highlands Veterans Day ceremony A crowd is assembled at Veterans Memorial Park in Atlantic Highlands A crowd is assembled at Veterans Memorial Park in Atlantic Highlands The crowd listens as citizens express gratitude for veterans The crowd listens as citizens express gratitude for veterans The crowd listens as citizens praise veterans The crowd listens as citizens praise veterans Citizens express gratitude for Veterans Citizens express gratitude for Veterans Crowd at Atlantic Highlands Veterans Day Ceremony shares stories of Veterans in their lives. Crowd at Atlantic Highlands Veterans Day Ceremony shares stories of Veterans in their lives. Atlantic Highlands Police Department at the Veterans Day Ceremony Atlantic Highlands Police Department at the Veterans Day Ceremony Legion Commander Peter Doyle leads the Veterans Day Ceremony Veteran and Former Atlantic Highlands Mayor Peter E. Donoghue (seated) Veteran and Former Atlantic Highlands Mayor Peter E. Donoghue (seated) Atlantic Highlands Veterans Memorial Atlantic Highlands Veterans Memorial Thank You Veterans Thank You Veterans