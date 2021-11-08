Holmdel, NJ – An individual entered an open residential garage on South Holland Road on Sunday and made off with an unlocked 2014 BMW, according to a Holmdel Police Department facebook post.



“On Sunday 11/7/21 around 3:30PM the below depicted subject entered an open residential garage on South Holland Road,” wrote Holmdel Police.

“Suspect then entered an unlocked 2014 BMW. The BMW’s key fob was inside the vehicle and the suspect successfully drove away in it.”

Police ask the public to report any suspicious activity or information to police department at 732-946-4400.

ARTICLE CONTINUES AFTER SPONSORED CONTENT



HENRY HUDSON REGIONAL SCHOOL

Open House, Thursday, November 18, 2021 at 6:30 PM

http://www.henryhudsonreg.k12.nj.us/ HENRY HUDSON REGIONAL SCHOOLOpen House, Thursday, November 18, 2021 at 6:30 PM