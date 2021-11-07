RUMSON, NJ – This afternoon, at approximately 2:30pm, car thieves attempted to steal two vehicles (approximately 5-10 minutes apart) on Circle Drive and Fair Haven Rd.

The thieves were described as black male subjects wearing black hooded sweatshirts. The subjects fled the area in a dark colored SUV, later described as a navy blue BMW X-5, similar to the one pictured in this post. In both cases, the homeowners saw the thieves trying to steal their vehicle, which caused these subjects to flee the area.

Patrols from Rumson and surrounding towns were immediately in the area. The get-a-way vehicle was last seen traveling at a high rate of speed on River Rd., in Fair Haven heading towards Red Bank.

Pursuit of vehicles involved in auto theft is strictly prohibited by the New Jersey Office of the Attorney General’s Pursuit Policy, therefore it’s important that all of us take a moment to lock our vehicles and remove our key fobs every time we park our vehicles without exception! This is the only way these criminals will stop.

#LockItOrLoseIt

