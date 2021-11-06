ATLANTIC HIGHLANDS, NJ – The election is over. Council President James Murphy, a Republican, has won reelection to the Atlantic Highlands Borough Council, but we still don’t know who won the second available seat on the governing body.



After the polls closed Tuesday night, results from each voting district were forwarded to the Monmouth County Board of Election for tabulation along with mail-in votes and provisional ballots.

Democrat Brian Dougherty trailed Republican Ellen Y. O’Dwyer-Woods by 8 votes (905-913) on Wednesday, before early mail-in votes and provisional ballots were counted. Due to the new vote-by-mail law, the mail-in ballot count continues after Election Day. The new law allows mail-in ballots to be received by the Board of Elections up to 6 days after close of the polls, provided the ballot is post-marked on Election Day.

As of Friday night, with early mail-in ballots included, Dougherty leads by 1 vote. (914-913).

Results as posted on the County website www.monmouthcountyvotes.com on Friday:

Party Candidate Votes Percentage REP James P. MURPHY 971 24.51% REP Ellen Y. O’DWYER-WOODS 913 23.05% DEM Brian DOUGHERTY 914 23.07% DEM Lesley Angela D’ALMEIDA 870 21.96% NPF Morgan SPICER 152 3.84% NPF Zachary BROWN 141 3.56%

Provisional ballots are still to be counted. Provisional ballots are paper ballots that are used at the polling place on election day.

You MUST Vote by Provisional Ballots if:

You are a registered voter in the County who moved within the County and did not notify the County Commissioner of Registration before election day of your current address; or

Your registration information is not complete in the poll book, for example your signature or address is missing; or

You are an Active Need ID voter who has not provided identification information; or

voter who has not provided identification information; or There is a marking in the poll book that you applied for a mail-in ballot, but you tell the board worker: you did not apply for one; or you applied for a mail in ballot, but did not receive it; or you received it, but did not return it.



No provisional ballot is counted at the polling place. All provisional ballots are taken to the County Commissioner of Registration’s office after the close of the polls for verification and counting by the County Board of Election.

Councilwoman Lori Hohenleitner said, “At the polls when I was leaving with the results the workers estimated that there were about 50 (provisional ballots) out there, but I don’t think that was a good estimate.”

On Friday, the Monmouth County Clerk’s Office which reports the voting results said via email, “We do not expect any provisional ballots to be looked at (by the Election Board) until next week so we do not anticipate being given these results within the next few days.”