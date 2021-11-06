Long Branch, N.J. – The Attorney General’s Office is conducting an investigation of a fatal police shooting that occurred on November 6, 2021 in Long Branch, N.J. One male civilian sustained fatal injuries. The decedent’s identity is not being released at this time.

According to the preliminary investigation, members of the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office were attempting to execute a warrant in connection with a homicide investigation at 274 Chelsea Ave., Apartment 1, in Long Branch, New Jersey on the evening of November 5. As officers were executing the warrant an individual moved into a room of the apartment and shot one of the officers in the lower leg as they approached the room. At that point the officers repositioned outside the apartment and the individual barricaded himself inside.

Around 2:00 a.m. on November 6, a fire erupted in the apartment and the individual fled the building, discharging a firearm multiple times as he exited. Officers returned fire, hitting the individual, who was later pronounced dead at the scene.

The officer who was shot in the lower leg was transported to a local hospital and discharged later in the evening.

This investigation is being conducted pursuant to Attorney General Directive 2019-4, which implements the statutory requirement that the Attorney General’s Office conduct the investigation of any death that occurs during an encounter with a law enforcement officer acting in the officer’s official capacity or while the decedent is in custody, and which establishes clear standards and procedures for conducting such investigations.

The investigation is ongoing and no further information is being released at this time.