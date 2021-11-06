Covid-19 Update

TRENTON, NJ – Children ages 5 to 11 are now eligible to receive the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine and are encouraged to get vaccinated against COVID-19 as soon as possible, following the authorization and recommendation of the vaccine by the FDA and CDC.

The pediatric Pfizer vaccine is administered as a two-dose vaccine, three weeks apart, at a lower dose than the dosage for those ages 12 and older. Find vaccination locations with pediatric doses at covid19.nj.gov/finder, labeled with “Min. age: 5 years.”

Avatar of Allan Dean

Allan Dean

Allan Dean