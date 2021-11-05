FREEHOLD, NJ – Monmouth County Commissioner Director Thomas A. Arnone and County Commissioner Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley have announced that between Monday, Nov. 1 and Thursday, Nov. 4, there have been 321 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Monmouth County. During that same time period, there have been two new deaths being reported related to COVID-19 in Monmouth County.

Monmouth County now reports the number of positive cases of COVID-19, and the breakdown by municipality, on Mondays and Thursdays.

Monmouth County has COVID-19 vaccines available at the Montessori Children’s Learning Center, located at Brookdale Community College in Lincroft, with no appointment necessary on Tuesdays from 2 to 6 p.m.

Vaccines are available for residents who are at least five years old and live, work or attend school in Monmouth County. The County-operated sites administer the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines. Anyone under 18 years old must be accompanied by a parent or guardian. For more information, go to www.visitmonmouth.com.

A third dose of the vaccine for those eligible can be administered at the Brookdale vaccination site. Individuals should bring their vaccine cards with them. For more information, please refer to the Center for Disease Control guidelines.

Monmouth County will offer free COVID-19 testing on Wednesday, Nov. 10 in Keyport from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Keyport Senior Center located at 110 2nd Ave. Visitors should note the clinic has 200 tests and once those are administered, the clinic will close for the day. There will also be a limited number of vaccines available for those who wish to receive it.

Information about the County’s COVID-19 testing program is available on www.visitmonmouth.com. Residents are encouraged to fill out the testing requisition form ahead of testing in order to expedite the process.

The County Commissioners and the Monmouth County Health Department (MCHD) are reminding residents to do their part to slow the spread by following the updated Center for Disease Control guidelines.

The breakdown of positive COVID-19 cases by municipality is as follows:





4-Nov 1-Nov Aberdeen: 2332 2325 Allenhurst: 82 82 Allentown: 158 158 Asbury Park: 2077 2075 Atlantic Highlands: 406 406 Avon-by-the-Sea: 219 219 Belmar: 633 628 Bradley Beach: 451 449 Brielle: 675 674 Colts Neck: 1241 1236 Deal: 329 328 Eatontown: 2004 1996 Englishtown: 322 321 Fair Haven: 619 618 Farmingdale: 217 212 Freehold Borough: 1894 1889 Freehold Township: 4720 4697 Hazlet: 2570 2557 Highlands: 417 414 Holmdel: 1949 1943 Howell: 7392 7356 Interlaken: 98 98 Keansburg: 1495 1490 Keyport: 827 823 Lake Como: 212 212 Little Silver: 742 736 Loch Arbour: 32 32 Long Branch: 4870 4860 Manalapan: 5345 5320 Manasquan: 711 711 Marlboro: 4474 4454 Matawan: 1322 1312 Middletown: 7921 7893 Millstone Township: 1222 1215 Monmouth Beach: 390 387 Neptune City: 614 612 Neptune Township: 4255 4243 Ocean: 3843 3828 Oceanport: 775 774 Red Bank: 1926 1924 Roosevelt: 63 63 Rumson: 868 864 Sea Bright: 162 162 Sea Girt: 214 214 Shrewsbury Borough: 615 613 Shrewsbury Township: 126 126 Spring Lake: 281 281 Spring Lake Heights: 452 451 Tinton Falls: 2226 2219 Union Beach: 746 743 Upper Freehold: 729 727 Wall: 3226 3214 West Long Branch: 1333 1330 Unknown: 0 0

If you would like to read more Monmouth County news updates and information regarding the COVID-19 situation, go to www.visitmonmouth.com.