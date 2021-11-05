FREEHOLD, NJ – Monmouth County Commissioner Director Thomas A. Arnone and County Commissioner Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley have announced that between Monday, Nov. 1 and Thursday, Nov. 4, there have been 321 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Monmouth County. During that same time period, there have been two new deaths being reported related to COVID-19 in Monmouth County.
Monmouth County now reports the number of positive cases of COVID-19, and the breakdown by municipality, on Mondays and Thursdays.
Monmouth County has COVID-19 vaccines available at the Montessori Children’s Learning Center, located at Brookdale Community College in Lincroft, with no appointment necessary on Tuesdays from 2 to 6 p.m.
Vaccines are available for residents who are at least five years old and live, work or attend school in Monmouth County. The County-operated sites administer the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines. Anyone under 18 years old must be accompanied by a parent or guardian. For more information, go to www.visitmonmouth.com.
A third dose of the vaccine for those eligible can be administered at the Brookdale vaccination site. Individuals should bring their vaccine cards with them. For more information, please refer to the Center for Disease Control guidelines.
Monmouth County will offer free COVID-19 testing on Wednesday, Nov. 10 in Keyport from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Keyport Senior Center located at 110 2nd Ave. Visitors should note the clinic has 200 tests and once those are administered, the clinic will close for the day. There will also be a limited number of vaccines available for those who wish to receive it.
Information about the County’s COVID-19 testing program is available on www.visitmonmouth.com. Residents are encouraged to fill out the testing requisition form ahead of testing in order to expedite the process.
The County Commissioners and the Monmouth County Health Department (MCHD) are reminding residents to do their part to slow the spread by following the updated Center for Disease Control guidelines.
The breakdown of positive COVID-19 cases by municipality is as follows:
If you would like to read more Monmouth County news updates and information regarding the COVID-19 situation, go to www.visitmonmouth.com.
