FREEHOLD, NJ – Monmouth County Commissioner Director Thomas A. Arnone and County Commissioner Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley have announced that between Monday, Nov. 1 and Thursday, Nov. 4, there have been 321 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Monmouth County. During that same time period, there have been two new deaths being reported related to COVID-19 in Monmouth County.

Monmouth County now reports the number of positive cases of COVID-19, and the breakdown by municipality, on Mondays and Thursdays.

Monmouth County has COVID-19 vaccines available at the Montessori Children’s Learning Center, located at Brookdale Community College in Lincroft, with no appointment necessary on Tuesdays from 2 to 6 p.m.

Vaccines are available for residents who are at least five years old and live, work or attend school in Monmouth County. The County-operated sites administer the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines. Anyone under 18 years old must be accompanied by a parent or guardian. For more information, go to www.visitmonmouth.com.

A third dose of the vaccine for those eligible can be administered at the Brookdale vaccination site. Individuals should bring their vaccine cards with them. For more information, please refer to the Center for Disease Control guidelines.

Monmouth County will offer free COVID-19 testing on Wednesday, Nov. 10 in Keyport from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Keyport Senior Center located at 110 2nd Ave. Visitors should note the clinic has 200 tests and once those are administered, the clinic will close for the day. There will also be a limited number of vaccines available for those who wish to receive it.

Information about the County’s COVID-19 testing program is available on www.visitmonmouth.com. Residents are encouraged to fill out the testing requisition form ahead of testing in order to expedite the process.

The County Commissioners and the Monmouth County Health Department (MCHD) are reminding residents to do their part to slow the spread by following the updated Center for Disease Control guidelines.

The breakdown of positive COVID-19 cases by municipality is as follows:

4-Nov1-Nov
Aberdeen:23322325
Allenhurst:8282
Allentown:158158
Asbury Park:20772075
Atlantic Highlands:406406
Avon-by-the-Sea:219219
Belmar:633628
Bradley Beach:451449
Brielle:675674
Colts Neck:12411236
Deal:329328
Eatontown:20041996
Englishtown:322321
Fair Haven:619618
Farmingdale:217212
Freehold Borough:18941889
Freehold Township:47204697
Hazlet:25702557
Highlands:417414
Holmdel:19491943
Howell:73927356
Interlaken:9898
Keansburg:14951490
Keyport:827823
Lake Como:212212
Little Silver:742736
Loch Arbour:3232
Long Branch:48704860
Manalapan:53455320
Manasquan:711711
Marlboro:44744454
Matawan:13221312
Middletown:79217893
Millstone Township:12221215
Monmouth Beach:390387
Neptune City:614612
Neptune Township:42554243
Ocean:38433828
Oceanport:775774
Red Bank:19261924
Roosevelt:6363
Rumson:868864
Sea Bright:162162
Sea Girt:214214
Shrewsbury Borough:615613
Shrewsbury Township:126126
Spring Lake:281281
Spring Lake Heights:452451
Tinton Falls:22262219
Union Beach:746743
Upper Freehold:729727
Wall:32263214
West Long Branch:13331330
Unknown:00

If you would like to read more Monmouth County news updates and information regarding the COVID-19 situation, go to www.visitmonmouth.com.

