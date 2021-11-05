SEA BRIGHT, NJ – Monmouth County, in cooperation with the North Jersey Transportation Planning Authority (NJTPA), New Jersey Department of Transportation (NJDOT) and the Federal Highway Administration (FHWA) broke ground for the construction of the Rumson-Sea Bright Bridge (S-32).

“We are thrilled to break ground today for the Rumson-Sea Bright Bridge,” said Commissioner Director Thomas A. Arnone. “I want to thank Rumson Mayor Joseph K. Hemphill and Sea Bright Mayor Brian P. Kelly along with our partners at NJTPA, NJDOT and FHWA who helped make this vital construction project a reality.”

“Our groundbreaking this morning was a great milestone in getting our new bridge construction started. We can’t thank the Monmouth County Commissioners and County Engineer Joseph Ettore and his engineering team enough for their dedication to this project,” Rumson Mayor Joseph K. Hemphill. “Our town is lucky to be in this County. As Commissioner Arnone said, ‘This County and its towns have a great working relationship. Because of that, we get things done.’ I want to thank the County for our new bridge.”

“Sea Bright is thankful and excited for the groundbreaking of the new Rumson-Sea Bright Bridge. The County has facilitated and planned carefully for this project for close to a decade and we know the construction phase will be safe and successful,” Sea Bright Mayor Brian P. Kelly. “We are also very happy the current bridge will remain operational while the new bridge to the South is being constructed.”

“Our partners from NJTPA, NJDOT and FHWA were instrumental in helping the County secure federal funding for this project,” said Director Arnone. “Because of the secured federal funding, Monmouth County anticipates only covering the non-participating items on this project at the cost of $58,200.00 which is a huge saving to our taxpayers while providing an essential infrastructure improvement project.”

SPONSORED

ATLANTIC HIGHLANDS ANIMAL HOSPITAL

The holiday season is approaching quickly, and many families are looking to board their pets while they travel. It’s the perfect time to update vaccinations before holiday travels begin. Call today to schedule an appointment. (732) 291-4400 SPONSOREDATLANTIC HIGHLANDS ANIMAL HOSPITALThe holiday season is approaching quickly, and many families are looking to board their pets while they travel. It’s the perfect time to update vaccinations before holiday travels begin. Call today to schedule an appointment. (732) 291-4400 https://www.atlantichighlandsvet.com

“Putting federal dollars to work on critical, locally-led projects is one of our highest priorities for the region,” NJTPA Deputy Executive Director David Behrend said. “The Rumson-Sea Bright bridge is a perfect example of this.”

The County has received federal funding to cover the construction ($107.5 million), construction inspection and administration ($7.2 million), and construction support services ($5.74 million), as well as the previous design, engineering, and permitting costs ($10.9 million) for a total of over $130 million in federal grants.

The project will be constructed in stages and vehicular traffic along County Route 520 (Rumson Road will be maintained at all times. Marine traffic will also be maintained with no planned closures of the navigational channel. Vehicular traffic will use the existing bridge while the new bridge is under construction. When the new bridge is ready, traffic will be shifted to the new bridge and the old bridge will be demolished. The anticipated date of completion will be early 2025.

Monmouth County awarded the construction contract to Richard E. Pierson Construction Co., Inc, of Pilesgrove, New Jersey on May 27, 2021, in the amount of $107,538,389.20.

For more information about the Rumson-Sea Bright Bridge project, visit https://www.rumsonseabrightbridge.com/.