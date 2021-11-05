The Axelrod Performing Arts Center, after 19 dark months, turns the lights on A BRONX TALE The Musical!

Come Celebrate The Return to Theater

This feel-good New York musical, with a rock and bluesy score by Oscar and Tony winner Alan Menken (LITTLE SHOP OF HORRORS, BEAUTY AND THE BEAST) retells Chazz Palminteri’s story of growing up in the 1960s in an Italian-American neighborhood in the Bronx.

The show is being directed by Broadway veteran Richard H. Blake, whose 15 shows on Broadway include A BRONX TALE, WICKED, JERSEY BOYS, and LEGALLY BLONDE.

Like all theaters in NYC, the Axelrod PAC requires patrons to present proof of vaccination and to wear masks while in the arts center.

Richard H. Blake

To purchase tickets – https://ci.ovationtix.com/35486/production/1075405

UPCOMING SHOWS:

*November 5 (7PM)

*November 6 (2PM and 8PM)

*November 7 (3PM)

*November 10 (2PM)

*November 11 (2PM and 7PM)

*November 12 (7PM)

*November 13 (2PM and 8PM)

*November 14 (3PM)

For more on the show, cast and theater information: https://www.axelrodartscenter.com/a-bronx-tale

Axelrod Performing Arts Center

100 Grant Avenue, Deal Park, NJ 07723

BOX OFFICE 732-531-9106 Box Office

[email protected]

A Bronx Tale, The Musical