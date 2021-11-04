A children’s store offering a curated collection of clothing, toys, decor–and so much more!

Atlantic Highlands, NJ – Your dream one-stop shop for children’s clothes, accessories, toys and decor is right around the corner, as Little Chicken is about to open in Atlantic Highlands! Little Chicken will open its doors on Saturday, Nov. 6, eager for kids and families to explore an emporium of happiness, fun, and creativity. There will be an opening celebration of face painting and glitter tattoos free with purchase anytime between 1-3 p.m.

Children’s clothing at Little Chicken

Little Chicken will serve as the perfect place to shop for unique children’s clothing and gifts. There is a section dedicated for local artists and craftsmen to feature their products as Little Chicken believes in shopping local. The heartbreak of Covid-19 has made apparent the need for a sense of community and personal connection. Little Chicken is here to serve as a destination that will bring together members of the community and add joy to the lives of those who walk through the doors. In addition, the store will be actively giving back to the community with free childCPR certification classes and hosting charitable events for a variety of organizations.

“Little Chicken will be a destination and anchor for the community where customer service is paramount.” Megan O’Donnell, Owner, Mom, and Resident of Atlantic Highlands said, “We want to know our customers’ names and personal stories in order to best serve the needs of the community.”

The store will feature the Little Chicken brand of custom screen printed apparel designed and produced by Megan and her husband Patrick O’Donnell, who works from their studio in Atlantic Highlands. Patrick is a Navy veteran who owns a screen printing business called Shirt Locker Printing.

Little Chicken is at 35 First Avenue, Atlantic Highlands, NJ

In addition to the endless amounts of fun and enjoyment that the store provides, there will be a 1200-square-foot private event space that will host childrens’ art classes, Mommy-and-me workshops, birthday parties, and much more! Little Chicken is sure to be a hit, and people won’t want to miss what’s to come in the future for this up-and-coming brick and mortar shop!a