Sandy Hook, NJ – Five cadets from the Marine Academy of Science & Technology (M.A.S.T.) NJROTC program are scheduled to participate in the christening ceremony for the USS New Jersey, a new Virginia Class attack submarine currently under construction, on November 13. The M.A.S.T. students will present the Nation’s colors during the ceremony at Newport News Shipbuilding in Newport News, Virginia, at which the submarine will be officially named. The USS New Jersey will be the third naval ship to bear the state’s name, and Dr. Susan DiMarco of Montclair, wife of former Secretary of Homeland Security Jeh Johnson, is the sub’s sponsor.

M.A.S.T. is a co-ed four-year high school. It is one of five career academies administered by the Monmouth County Vocational School District. M.A.S.T. was founded in 1981 as a part-time program which has since grown to become a full-time diploma-granting program. The school’s curriculum focuses on marine sciences and marine technology/engineering. In addition, each student participates in the Naval Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps (NJROTC). M.A.S.T. is located in the Fort Hancock Historic Area at the tip of Sandy Hook, New Jersey.