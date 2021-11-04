Neptune, New Jersey – Fulfill Food Bank today announced that experienced food bank leader, Triada Stampas, will serve as the new President and CEO of the nonprofit. Stampas will start in the position on December 1st.

“As someone who grew up in a working class, immigrant family that survived natural disasters and lean times, I am especially honored to lead Fulfill’s work to build food security in Monmouth and Ocean Counties – with an approach grounded in inclusion, collaboration, and partnership. Ending hunger takes all of us, and I look forward to working shoulder to shoulder with Fulfill’s board, staff, and feeding partners to create shared solutions for the Jersey Shore,” said Stampas.

Stampas is a recognized thought leader in the anti-hunger community and has successfully shaped strategies to address hunger at the state, federal, and local levels. She comes to Fulfill from Community Food Bank of New Jersey (CFBNJ) where she served as a member of the Executive Team. Stampas led across multiple departments at CFBNJ, spearheading the organization’s strategic development. Prior to CFBNJ, Stampas played a similar role in her senior position at Food Bank For New York City, where she successfully advocated for millions of dollars in public funds. She earned her Bachelor of Arts in Social Anthropology at Harvard University, and a Master of Public Administration from Columbia University School of International and Public Affairs.

“Triada has a deep personal commitment to improving food security at the Jersey Shore. She is a recognized voice in the fight against hunger, and we look forward to building our team with her leading the way. We are confident the families, children, seniors, and veterans we serve are in the best of hands with Triada as our new CEO and President,” said Lauren Holman, Board Chair, Fulfill.

“During our nationwide search for a new CEO, we looked for someone passionate about delving into the roots of hunger and finding solutions to break the cycle of poverty. We also wanted someone with a demonstrated track record of fundraising and a history of collaboration with government entities and community organizations. We found all of that and more with Triada Stampas,” said Jeremy Grunin, Board Member and Search Committee Chair, Fulfill.

About Fulfill Food Bank

Pre-pandemic, Fulfill was feeding 136,000 people, including 50,000 children. Today, Fulfill is feeding 215,000 people, including 70,000 children. Fulfill served nearly 4 million more meals since the coronavirus crisis affected the Jersey Shore, and the demand for food increased 40 percent.

Fulfill has been providing food for families at the Jersey Shore for more than thirty years. Fulfill made sure our neighbors had nourishment during economic storms, Superstorm Sandy, and now the pandemic. Fulfill feeds children, seniors, veterans, and the working poor. Fulfill supplies food to nearly three hundred feeding agencies including pantries, shelters, and soup kitchens. Fulfill also provides hot meals for children after school and sends food home for those same children over the weekend.

Fulfill has earned a 4-star rating from Charity Navigator for more than twelve consecutive years. This distinction means Fulfill, a 501 (c)3 charitable organization, outperformed most charities in America in areas of efficiency, fiscal integrity, and effectiveness. In fact, 95 cents of every dollar donated to Fulfill goes directly to feeding the hungry in our community. Follow Fulfill on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram, and YouTube, and share our posts to help raise awareness about hunger. To donate or volunteer, go to fulfillnj.org.