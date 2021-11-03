election results

[UPDATE 1:15 PM]: Write-In candidates won seats to the Atlantic Highlands Board of Education and the Henry Hudson Regional School Board of Education. The winners will not be known until the end of the week. A representative of the Board of Elections wrote via email, “The Board of Elections is still compiling the list of write-in names at this time; we are hoping to have more information by the end of this week about write-ins, but it will take some time.”

The following are the results of the November 2, 2021 General Election for the communities of Atlantic Highlands, Highlands, Middletown and Sea Bright. The AHHerald provided candidate profiles for several of the candidates running for office prior to the election.

These results are unofficial and as provided by the Monmouth County Clerk website. For results of the election for other communities in the county, visit www.monmouthcountyvotes.com

Atlantic Highlands Borough Council (vote for 2)

Party Candidate VotesPercentage
REP James P. MURPHY 965 24.86%
REP Ellen Y. O’DWYER-WOODS 910 23.45%
DEM Brian DOUGHERTY 887 22.85%
DEM Lesley Angela D’ALMEIDA 840 21.64%
NPF Morgan SPICER 145 3.74%
NPF Zachary BROWN 134 3.45%
Atlantic Highlands Borough Council

Atlantic Highlands BOE (vote for 3)

CandidateVotes Percentage
Karin MASINA21245.01%
Allison TANCINI JACOBS20944.37%
No Petition Filed00%
Write-in5010.62%
ntic Highlands Board of Education

Henry Hudson Regional School BOE (Atlantic Highlands – vote for 1)

Candidate Votes Percentage
No Petition Filed00%
Write-in217100%
Henry Hudson Regional School BOE (Atlantic Highland)

Highlands Borough Council (vote for 2)

Party Candidate Votes Percentage
NP1 Leo CERVANTES 659 20.95%
NP1 Karen CHELAK 551 17.52%
NP2 Melissa CAVALUZZI 474 15.07%
NP2 Melanie HENLEY HEYN 449 14.28%
NP3 Richard W. O’NEIL 545 17.33%
NP3 Michael J. WARREN 459 14.59% 
Write-In8 0.25%
Highlands Borough Council

Highlands BOE (vote for 3)

Candidate Votes Percentage
Robyn SANFRATELLO 83326.73%
Regina MELNYK 77024.71%
Irene CAMPBELL84827.21%NP1Serena JERINSKY61419.70% Write-In511.6 84827.21%
Serena JERINSKY 61419.70%
Write-In511.6%
Highlands Board of Education

Henry Hudson Regional School BOE (Highlands – vote for 1)

Candidate Votes Percentage
No Petition Filed00%
No Petition Filed00%
Write-In287100%

Henry Hudson Regional School BOE 2-yr unexpired term (Highlands – vote for 1)

Candidate Votes Percentage
Tracy MULVANEY98098%
Write-In202%

Middletown Township Committee (vote for 1) 45/46 districts reporting

Party Candidate Votes Percentage
RepTony PERRY17,23869.24%
DemRocky RIOS7,64430.70%
Write-In130.05%
Middletown Township Committee – Full Term

Middletown Township Committee 2-Yr Unexpired (vote for 1) 45/46 districts reporting

PartyCandidate Votes Percentage
RepKimberley KRATZ16,99069.11%
DemNicholas BABCOCK7,57230.80%
Write-In230.09%
Middletown Township Committee 2-Yr Unexpired term

Middletown Township BOE (vote for 3) 45/46 districts reporting

CandidateVotes Percentage
Joan MINNUIES12,49527.40%
Kate FARLEY12,66827.78%
Deborah WRIGHT11,28524.75%
Jaime SANACORE 7,41316.25%
Write-In1,7443.82%
Middletown Township Board of Education

Sea Bright Borough Council (vote for 2)

Party Candidate Votes Percentage
RepErwin W. BIEBER34935.25%
RepWilliam J. KEELER38138.48%
DemMarc A. LECKSTEIN25525.76%
DemNo Nomination Made00%
Write-In50.51%
Sea Bright Borough Council

Shore Regional High School (Sea Bright – vote for 1)

Candidate Votes Percentage
Elizabeth DeGIULIO310100%
Write-In00%
Shore Regional High School (Sea Bright)

