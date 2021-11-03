[UPDATE 1:15 PM]: Write-In candidates won seats to the Atlantic Highlands Board of Education and the Henry Hudson Regional School Board of Education. The winners will not be known until the end of the week. A representative of the Board of Elections wrote via email, “The Board of Elections is still compiling the list of write-in names at this time; we are hoping to have more information by the end of this week about write-ins, but it will take some time.”

The following are the results of the November 2, 2021 General Election for the communities of Atlantic Highlands, Highlands, Middletown and Sea Bright. The AHHerald provided candidate profiles for several of the candidates running for office prior to the election.

These results are unofficial and as provided by the Monmouth County Clerk website. For results of the election for other communities in the county, visit www.monmouthcountyvotes.com

Atlantic Highlands Borough Council (vote for 2)

Party Candidate Votes Percentage REP James P. MURPHY 965 24.86% REP Ellen Y. O’DWYER-WOODS 910 23.45% DEM Brian DOUGHERTY 887 22.85% DEM Lesley Angela D’ALMEIDA 840 21.64% NPF Morgan SPICER 145 3.74% NPF Zachary BROWN 134 3.45% Atlantic Highlands Borough Council

Atlantic Highlands BOE (vote for 3)

Candidate Votes Percentage Karin MASINA 212 45.01% Allison TANCINI JACOBS 209 44.37% No Petition Filed 0 0% Write-in 50 10.62% ntic Highlands Board of Education

Henry Hudson Regional School BOE (Atlantic Highlands – vote for 1)

Candidate Votes Percentage No Petition Filed 0 0% Write-in 217 100% Henry Hudson Regional School BOE (Atlantic Highland)

Highlands Borough Council (vote for 2)

Party Candidate Votes Percentage NP1 Leo CERVANTES 659 20.95% NP1 Karen CHELAK 551 17.52% NP2 Melissa CAVALUZZI 474 15.07% NP2 Melanie HENLEY HEYN 449 14.28% NP3 Richard W. O’NEIL 545 17.33% NP3 Michael J. WARREN 459 14.59% Write-In 8 0.25% Highlands Borough Council

Highlands BOE (vote for 3)

Candidate Votes Percentage Robyn SANFRATELLO 833 26.73% Regina MELNYK 770 24.71% Irene CAMPBELL84827.21%NP1Serena JERINSKY61419.70% Write-In511.6 848 27.21% Serena JERINSKY 614 19.70% Write-In 51 1.6% Highlands Board of Education

Henry Hudson Regional School BOE (Highlands – vote for 1)

Candidate Votes Percentage No Petition Filed 0 0% No Petition Filed 0 0% Write-In 287 100%

Henry Hudson Regional School BOE 2-yr unexpired term (Highlands – vote for 1)

Candidate Votes Percentage Tracy MULVANEY 980 98% Write-In 20 2%

Middletown Township Committee (vote for 1) 45/46 districts reporting

Party Candidate Votes Percentage Rep Tony PERRY 17,238 69.24% Dem Rocky RIOS 7,644 30.70% Write-In 13 0.05% Middletown Township Committee – Full Term

Middletown Township Committee 2-Yr Unexpired (vote for 1) 45/46 districts reporting

Party Candidate Votes Percentage Rep Kimberley KRATZ 16,990 69.11% Dem Nicholas BABCOCK 7,572 30.80% Write-In 23 0.09% Middletown Township Committee 2-Yr Unexpired term

Middletown Township BOE (vote for 3) 45/46 districts reporting

Candidate Votes Percentage Joan MINNUIES 12,495 27.40% Kate FARLEY 12,668 27.78% Deborah WRIGHT 11,285 24.75% Jaime SANACORE 7,413 16.25% Write-In 1,744 3.82% Middletown Township Board of Education

Sea Bright Borough Council (vote for 2)

Party Candidate Votes Percentage Rep Erwin W. BIEBER 349 35.25% Rep William J. KEELER 381 38.48% Dem Marc A. LECKSTEIN 255 25.76% Dem No Nomination Made 0 0% Write-In 5 0.51% Sea Bright Borough Council

Shore Regional High School (Sea Bright – vote for 1)

Candidate Votes Percentage Elizabeth DeGIULIO 310 100% Write-In 0 0% Shore Regional High School (Sea Bright)

