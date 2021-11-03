[UPDATE 1:15 PM]: Write-In candidates won seats to the Atlantic Highlands Board of Education and the Henry Hudson Regional School Board of Education. The winners will not be known until the end of the week. A representative of the Board of Elections wrote via email, “The Board of Elections is still compiling the list of write-in names at this time; we are hoping to have more information by the end of this week about write-ins, but it will take some time.”
The following are the results of the November 2, 2021 General Election for the communities of Atlantic Highlands, Highlands, Middletown and Sea Bright. The AHHerald provided candidate profiles for several of the candidates running for office prior to the election.
These results are unofficial and as provided by the Monmouth County Clerk website. For results of the election for other communities in the county, visit www.monmouthcountyvotes.com
Atlantic Highlands Borough Council (vote for 2)
SPONSORED
ATLANTIC HIGHLANDS ANIMAL HOSPITAL
The holiday season is approaching quickly, and many families are looking to board their pets while they travel. It’s the perfect time to update vaccinations before holiday travels begin. Call today to schedule an appointment. (732) 291-4400 https://www.atlantichighlandsvet.com
|Party
|Candidate
|Votes
|Percentage
|REP
|James P. MURPHY
|965
|24.86%
|REP
|Ellen Y. O’DWYER-WOODS
|910
|23.45%
|DEM
|Brian DOUGHERTY
|887
|22.85%
|DEM
|Lesley Angela D’ALMEIDA
|840
|21.64%
|NPF
|Morgan SPICER
|145
|3.74%
|NPF
|Zachary BROWN
|134
|3.45%
Atlantic Highlands BOE (vote for 3)
|Candidate
|Votes
|Percentage
|Karin MASINA
|212
|45.01%
|Allison TANCINI JACOBS
|209
|44.37%
|No Petition Filed
|0
|0%
|Write-in
|50
|10.62%
Henry Hudson Regional School BOE (Atlantic Highlands – vote for 1)
|Candidate
|Votes
|Percentage
|No Petition Filed
|0
|0%
|Write-in
|217
|100%
Highlands Borough Council (vote for 2)
|Party
|Candidate
|Votes
|Percentage
|NP1
|Leo CERVANTES
|659
|20.95%
|NP1
|Karen CHELAK
|551
|17.52%
|NP2
|Melissa CAVALUZZI
|474
|15.07%
|NP2
|Melanie HENLEY HEYN
|449
|14.28%
|NP3
|Richard W. O’NEIL
|545
|17.33%
|NP3
|Michael J. WARREN
|459
|14.59%
|Write-In
|8
|0.25%
Highlands BOE (vote for 3)
|Candidate
|Votes
|Percentage
|Robyn SANFRATELLO
|833
|26.73%
|Regina MELNYK
|770
|24.71%
|Irene CAMPBELL84827.21%NP1Serena JERINSKY61419.70% Write-In511.6
|848
|27.21%
|Serena JERINSKY
|614
|19.70%
|Write-In
|51
|1.6%
Henry Hudson Regional School BOE (Highlands – vote for 1)
|Candidate
|Votes
|Percentage
|No Petition Filed
|0
|0%
|No Petition Filed
|0
|0%
|Write-In
|287
|100%
Henry Hudson Regional School BOE 2-yr unexpired term (Highlands – vote for 1)
|Candidate
|Votes
|Percentage
|Tracy MULVANEY
|980
|98%
|Write-In
|20
|2%
Middletown Township Committee (vote for 1) 45/46 districts reporting
|Party
|Candidate
|Votes
|Percentage
|Rep
|Tony PERRY
|17,238
|69.24%
|Dem
|Rocky RIOS
|7,644
|30.70%
|Write-In
|13
|0.05%
Middletown Township Committee 2-Yr Unexpired (vote for 1) 45/46 districts reporting
|Party
|Candidate
|Votes
|Percentage
|Rep
|Kimberley KRATZ
|16,990
|69.11%
|Dem
|Nicholas BABCOCK
|7,572
|30.80%
|Write-In
|23
|0.09%
Middletown Township BOE (vote for 3) 45/46 districts reporting
|Candidate
|Votes
|Percentage
|Joan MINNUIES
|12,495
|27.40%
|Kate FARLEY
|12,668
|27.78%
|Deborah WRIGHT
|11,285
|24.75%
|Jaime SANACORE
|7,413
|16.25%
|Write-In
|1,744
|3.82%
Sea Bright Borough Council (vote for 2)
|Party
|Candidate
|Votes
|Percentage
|Rep
|Erwin W. BIEBER
|349
|35.25%
|Rep
|William J. KEELER
|381
|38.48%
|Dem
|Marc A. LECKSTEIN
|255
|25.76%
|Dem
|No Nomination Made
|0
|0%
|Write-In
|5
|0.51%
Shore Regional High School (Sea Bright – vote for 1)
|Candidate
|Votes
|Percentage
|Elizabeth DeGIULIO
|310
|100%
|Write-In
|0
|0%
Related:
Candidate profiles – AHHerald Politics
AHHerald relies on advertising to support our operations.
When you click an affiliate link we may earn a commission.