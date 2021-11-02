MIDDLETOWN, NJ – At 8:21 p.m. Friday, October 29, 2021 the Middletown Township Fire Department was dispatched to tree pinning two people reported by the homeowner at 660 Cooper Road, Navesink section of Middletown Township. Upon arriving MTFD Station 8 First Lieutenant Kevin Morrissey reported an approximately 40’ x 40’ tent structure with an approximate 60-80 foot, 14 inch diameter tree had fallen in the center of the tent.

Initial arriving Fire, Middletown Township Police and Middletown Township Police officer Brian McDonald and Middletown Township Emergency Medical Services (EMS) crews began rapid patient assessment and removal of the injured from the damaged tent. High wind gusts were causing the fallen tree to cause further damage and threaten the safety of the injured still in the tent, as quickly as possible the injured were stabilized and moved from the tent to a safe staging area for further assessment and transport. Additional EMS and Advanced Life Support (ALS) were request as the number of injured had risen to six.

Approximately 14 firefighters from 2 companies of the Middletown Township Fire Department responded to the call from the Navesink and Middletown Township Fire Company No. 1 Fire Companies.

Middletown Township EMS provided medical services to all victims. Twelve EMS providers from Fairview, Leonardo, Lincroft and Port Monmouth First Aid Squads and two ALS Units provided medical services. Three victims were treated and transported to hospitals. No firefighter injuries were reported.

All units operated safely under the supervision of Middletown Township Fire Department Deputy Fire Chief Bernie Chenoweth.

SPONSORED

ATLANTIC HIGHLANDS ANIMAL HOSPITAL

The holiday season is approaching quickly, and many families are looking to board their pets while they travel. It’s the perfect time to update vaccinations before holiday travels begin. Call today to schedule an appointment. (732) 291-4400 SPONSOREDATLANTIC HIGHLANDS ANIMAL HOSPITALThe holiday season is approaching quickly, and many families are looking to board their pets while they travel. It’s the perfect time to update vaccinations before holiday travels begin. Call today to schedule an appointment. (732) 291-4400 https://www.atlantichighlandsvet.com

The incident is being investigated by the Middletown Township Fire Marshall’s office and the Middletown Township Police Department.