MIDDLETOWN – The crisp fall air, the crunch of leaves underfoot, and the riot of color that autumn brings makes November an amazing time of year to head outside. Even better, the Monmouth County Park System has planned an array of family-friendly activities throughout the month. Here’s what is planned:



Climb Time

Thursday, November 4 from 12-3 p.m.

Shark River Park, Wall

Try the Park System’s 25’ portable climbing wall. You must be 42” or taller to climb. Open to ages 8 and up; under 18 with adult. FREE!

Yarn Bee

Saturday, November 6 from 12-2:30 p.m.

Historic Longstreet Farm, Holmdel

Knit or crochet at your own pace, and farm staff will be on hand to assist those needing a little extra help. Bring your own supplies. Open to ages 10 and up; under 18 with adult. The cost is $5 per person; cash or check only.

Piano Ballads

Saturday, November 6 from 1-3 p.m.

Historic Longstreet Farm, Holmdel

Join in a sing-along with ballads from the turn of the century. FREE!

Mill Demonstrations

Saturdays & Sundays, November 6 & 7, 13 & 14 and 20 & 21 from 1-4 p.m.

Historic Walnford, Upper Freehold

See the 19th century gristmill in action. FREE!

Awesome Autumn Amble

Monday, November 8 from 10-11:30 a.m.

Manasquan Reservoir Environmental Center, Howell – Meet in the parking lot.

Monday, November 15 from 10-11:30 a.m.

Freneau Woods Park, Aberdeen – Meet in the Visitor Center parking area.

Explore the trails with a Park System Naturalist and discuss all manners of plant and animal phenomenon. Open to all ages; under 18 with adult. FREE!

The Casual Birder

Tuesday, November 9 at 9 a.m.

Big Brook Park, Marlboro – Meet in the main parking area.

Tuesday, November 23 at 9 a.m.

Crosswicks Creek Park – Meet in the Province Line Road parking area in Allentown.

Join a Park System Naturalist for this laid-back morning bird walk and meander for about an hour and a half and see what birds we can find. No need to be an expert at identifying birds to enjoy this walk. A limited number of binoculars will be available on a first come basis. Open to ages 10 and up; under 18 with adult. FREE!

Nature on the Move – Autumn Nights

Friday, November 12 at 4 p.m.

Perrineville Lake Park, Millstone – Agress Road parking area

Friday, November 19 at 4:30 p.m.

Historic Walnford, Upper Freehold

Look for our colorful Nature on the Move van and join one of our Park Naturalists for a 45-60-minute hands-on interactive program. FREE!

Fall Craft Show

Saturday, November 13 from 9 a.m.-2 p.m.

Fort Monmouth Recreation Center, Tinton Falls

Get a jump start on your holiday shopping during this craft show featuring hand-made items. Admission and parking are free.

Open Shoot Archery

Saturday, November 13 from 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

Thompson Park Activity Barn, Lincroft

All equipment is provided for this open shoot. No outside equipment permitted. This is not an instructional clinic and NOT designed for beginners. If you are new to archery, register for one of our instructional classes prior to attending. Open to ages 10 and up; under 18 with adult. The cost is $10 per person; cash or check only.

Edible History Series: Coffee Cake

Saturday, November 13 from 2-3 p.m.

Historic Walnford, Upper Freehold

Drop in for a cup of coffee and a piece of coffee cake made from a 19th century recipe. Learn about the history and evolution of America’s favorite “pick-me-up” and the tasty crumb-topped treat that accompanies it. FREE!

Cookstove Demonstration

Saturdays, November 13 & 27 from 11 a.m.-3 p.m.

Historic Longstreet Farm, Holmdel

See what’s cooking on the woodstove and discover how recipes, cooking techniques and kitchens have changed since the 1890s. FREE!

Nature Lecture Series: Woodpeckers of Monmouth County

Thursday, November 18 from 7-8 p.m.

Freneau Woods Park Visitor Center, Aberdeen

Learn about these colorful birds and their vital role in helping to control insect pests during this talk by a Park System Naturalist. FREE!

19th Century Woodworking Demonstration

Saturday, November 20 from 12-3 p.m.

Historic Longstreet Farm, Holmdel

See how the carpenter uses 19th century woodworking and carving tools during this demonstration. FREE!

Accordion Melodies of the 1890s

Saturday, November 20 from 1-3 p.m.

Historic Longstreet Farm, Holmdel

Hear melodies of the 1890s played on the accordion during your visit. FREE!

No More Grist for the Mill

Saturday & Sunday, November 27 & 28 from 11 a.m.-3 p.m.

Historic Walnford, Upper Freehold

Decorate a stocking, take a selfie in a sleigh, and sip on a cup of hot cocoa as we celebrate the start of the holiday season. Take a tour of our historic house, built in 1773, and enjoy the rumbling of our gristmill during its last run of the year. FREE!

To learn more about these Park System activities, please visit www.MonmouthCountyParks.com or call the Park System at 732-842-4000. For persons with hearing impairment, the Park System TTY/TDD number is 711. The Monmouth County Park System, created in 1960 by the Monmouth County Board of County Commissioners, is Monmouth County’s Open Space, Parks, and Recreation agency.