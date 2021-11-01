MANALAPAN – A new and unique Holiday Cookie Swap is being offered this holiday season by the Monmouth County Library and cooks of all ages and talents are invited to participate beginning this week.

Cooks who send a favorite receipt to the Library at [email protected],com by Monday, Nov. 8, will receive e-mail copies of recipes for their own or shared enjoyment.

A special program on Wednesday, Dec. 8 at 10:30 a.m. features Trish Shrodo of the Howell Branch of the county library who will highlight many of the recipes, as well as moderate the program including sharing favorite holiday stories.

Those wishing to submit recipes should submit them along with the name of the recipe, a full list of ingredients and instructions for how to make them, along with the number of cookies the recipe makes. All the recipes will be shared in the e-mails sent to those who submit recipes.

Discussion will be conducted on ZOOM on Dec. 8 and is free of charge. Registration and internet access are required to attend. Register at Monmouth CountyLib.org under the Special Events column for emailed information on how to access the discussion. Registration closes at noon Dec. 7 and the access link will be emailed that day before 4:00 pm.

For information on more holiday programs offered throughout the season both at the library and its branches as well as on zoom, visit www.MonmouthCountyLib.org