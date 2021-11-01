FREEHOLD, NJ – Monmouth County Commissioner Director Thomas A. Arnone and County Commissioner Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley have announced that between Thursday, Oct. 28 and Monday, Nov. 1, there have been 421 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Monmouth County. During that same time period, there have been eight new deaths being reported related to COVID-19 in Monmouth County.

Monmouth County now reports the number of positive cases of COVID-19, and the breakdown by municipality, on Mondays and Thursdays.

In observance of Election Day on Tuesday, Nov. 2, the Brookdale Community College vaccination site will be on Thursday, Nov. 4 from 2 to 6 p.m. at the Montessori Children’s Learning Center, located at Brookdale Community College in Lincroft, with no appointment necessary. The County’s Brookdale vaccine clinic will resume on Tuesdays the following week starting Tuesday, Nov. 9.

Vaccines are available for residents who are at least 12 years old and live, work or attend school in Monmouth County. The County-operated sites administer the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines. Anyone under 18 years old must be accompanied by a parent or guardian. For more information, go to www.visitmonmouth.com.

A third dose of the vaccine for those eligible can be administered at the Brookdale vaccination site. Individuals should bring their vaccine cards with them. For more information, please refer to the Center for Disease Control guidelines.

Monmouth County will offer free COVID-19 testing on Wednesday, Nov. 3 in Neptune from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Neptune Senior Center located at 1607 State Route 33. Visitors should note the clinic has 200 tests and once those are administered, the clinic will close for the day. There will also be a limited number of vaccines available for those who wish to receive it.

Information about the County’s COVID-19 testing program is available on www.visitmonmouth.com. Residents are encouraged to fill out the testing requisition form ahead of testing in order to expedite the process.

The County Commissioners and the Monmouth County Health Department (MCHD) are reminding residents to do their part to slow the spread by following the updated Center for Disease Control guidelines.

The breakdown of positive COVID-19 cases by municipality is as follows:

1-Nov 28-Oct Aberdeen: 2325 2306 Allenhurst: 82 82 Allentown: 158 158 Asbury Park: 2075 2069 Atlantic Highlands: 406 407 Avon-by-the-Sea: 219 218 Belmar: 628 626 Bradley Beach: 449 449 Brielle: 674 672 Colts Neck: 1236 1229 Deal: 328 328 Eatontown: 1996 1991 Englishtown: 321 320 Fair Haven: 618 618 Farmingdale: 212 208 Freehold Borough: 1889 1883 Freehold Township: 4697 4680 Hazlet: 2557 2541 Highlands: 414 414 Holmdel: 1943 1934 Howell: 7356 7308 Interlaken: 98 98 Keansburg: 1490 1472 Keyport: 823 818 Lake Como: 212 211 Little Silver: 736 727 Loch Arbour: 32 32 Long Branch: 4860 4849 Manalapan: 5320 5274 Manasquan: 711 707 Marlboro: 4454 4420 Matawan: 1312 1307 Middletown: 7893 7864 Millstone Township: 1215 1203 Monmouth Beach: 387 386 Neptune City: 612 611 Neptune Township: 4243 4221 Ocean: 3828 3805 Oceanport: 774 773 Red Bank: 1924 1922 Roosevelt: 63 63 Rumson: 864 858 Sea Bright: 162 162 Sea Girt: 214 213 Shrewsbury Borough: 613 610 Shrewsbury Township: 126 126 Spring Lake: 281 280 Spring Lake Heights: 451 450 Tinton Falls: 2219 2199 Union Beach: 743 739 Upper Freehold: 727 723 Wall: 3214 3196 West Long Branch: 1330 1327 Unknown: 0 0

If you would like to read more Monmouth County news updates and information regarding the COVID-19 situation, go to www.visitmonmouth.com.