Covid-19 Update

FREEHOLD, NJ – Monmouth County Commissioner Director Thomas A. Arnone and County Commissioner Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley have announced that between Thursday, Oct. 28 and Monday, Nov. 1, there have been 421 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Monmouth County. During that same time period, there have been eight new deaths being reported related to COVID-19 in Monmouth County.

Monmouth County now reports the number of positive cases of COVID-19, and the breakdown by municipality, on Mondays and Thursdays.

In observance of Election Day on Tuesday, Nov. 2, the Brookdale Community College vaccination site will be on Thursday, Nov. 4 from 2 to 6 p.m. at the Montessori Children’s Learning Center, located at Brookdale Community College in Lincroft, with no appointment necessary. The County’s Brookdale vaccine clinic will resume on Tuesdays the following week starting Tuesday, Nov. 9.

Vaccines are available for residents who are at least 12 years old and live, work or attend school in Monmouth County. The County-operated sites administer the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines. Anyone under 18 years old must be accompanied by a parent or guardian. For more information, go to www.visitmonmouth.com.

A third dose of the vaccine for those eligible can be administered at the Brookdale vaccination site. Individuals should bring their vaccine cards with them. For more information, please refer to the Center for Disease Control guidelines.

Monmouth County will offer free COVID-19 testing on Wednesday, Nov. 3 in Neptune from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Neptune Senior Center located at 1607 State Route 33. Visitors should note the clinic has 200 tests and once those are administered, the clinic will close for the day. There will also be a limited number of vaccines available for those who wish to receive it.

Information about the County’s COVID-19 testing program is available on www.visitmonmouth.com. Residents are encouraged to fill out the testing requisition form ahead of testing in order to expedite the process.

The County Commissioners and the Monmouth County Health Department (MCHD) are reminding residents to do their part to slow the spread by following the updated Center for Disease Control guidelines.

The breakdown of positive COVID-19 cases by municipality is as follows:

1-Nov28-Oct
Aberdeen:23252306
Allenhurst:8282
Allentown:158158
Asbury Park:20752069
Atlantic Highlands:406407
Avon-by-the-Sea:219218
Belmar:628626
Bradley Beach:449449
Brielle:674672
Colts Neck:12361229
Deal:328328
Eatontown:19961991
Englishtown:321320
Fair Haven:618618
Farmingdale:212208
Freehold Borough:18891883
Freehold Township:46974680
Hazlet:25572541
Highlands:414414
Holmdel:19431934
Howell:73567308
Interlaken:9898
Keansburg:14901472
Keyport:823818
Lake Como:212211
Little Silver:736727
Loch Arbour:3232
Long Branch:48604849
Manalapan:53205274
Manasquan:711707
Marlboro:44544420
Matawan:13121307
Middletown:78937864
Millstone Township:12151203
Monmouth Beach:387386
Neptune City:612611
Neptune Township:42434221
Ocean:38283805
Oceanport:774773
Red Bank:19241922
Roosevelt:6363
Rumson:864858
Sea Bright:162162
Sea Girt:214213
Shrewsbury Borough:613610
Shrewsbury Township:126126
Spring Lake:281280
Spring Lake Heights:451450
Tinton Falls:22192199
Union Beach:743739
Upper Freehold:727723
Wall:32143196
West Long Branch:13301327
Unknown:00

If you would like to read more Monmouth County news updates and information regarding the COVID-19 situation, go to www.visitmonmouth.com.

