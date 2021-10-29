Wall Township, NJ – United Way of Monmouth and Ocean Counties (UWMOC) has kicked off its annual Warmest Wishes Coat Drive for local preschool, elementary and middle school children in need. UWMOC is collecting new winter coats in toddler sizes 3T-5T and children’s sizes small – extra-large to be distributed to over 30 local schools throughout Monmouth and Ocean counties. The collection will run through Giving Tuesday on November 30, 2021.

As more families are experiencing financial difficulty during the ongoing pandemic, the need for basic essentials such as coats continues to increase.

“Families were already struggling to pay utility bills and stay warm, and the Covid-19 pandemic has created extra stressors in life,” said Kari Schmidt, Guidance Counselor for the Freehold Learning Center. “All of these factors combined makes the need for coats greater than ever. United Way’s Warmest Wishes Coat Drive supports our students and families during the cold winter months while making a real difference in the lives of others.”

With the mask mandate still in effect for all students in preschool through 12th grade, school administrators have also expressed the importance of warm coats for recess and outdoor learning activities that allow students to have mask breaks throughout the day in the winter.

The Warmest Wishes Coat Drive works in conjunction with United Way’s Community Impact initiatives in education, financial stability and health — the building blocks for a good life. Since beginning the annual drive in 2012, UWMOC has distributed over 10,000 coats to local children in need.

There are a variety of ways to participate in the Warmest Wishes Coat Drive. Coats can be purchased online and shipped directly to United Way, or arrangements can be made for donations to be dropped off to United Way’s office located at 4814 Outlook Drive, Suite 107 in Wall Township, NJ 07753. Donations in any amount can be made on the organization’s website for UWMOC staff to purchase coats.

For more information about the Warmest Wishes Coat Drive, please visit uwmoc.org/WarmestWishes.