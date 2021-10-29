Monmouth County, NJ – The Brookdale Board of Trustees welcomed Natalie S. Watson as she was sworn in by General Counsel Mr. Mitchell Jacobs as the newest member during the October public meeting. Her wife Sheila Hatami-Watson stood with her as their son Alexander held the bible. Governor Murphy appointed Watson to serve the State of New Jersey as a Brookdale Community College Board of Trustees member. Her term continues until October 31, 2024.

Watson is a veteran litigator partner at McCarter & English. She has counseled larger institutions of higher education on compliance with state and federal laws and regulations governing anti-harassment, anti-bullying, anti-discrimination, and LGBTQA-inclusion.

A member of the Steering Committee of the firm’s Women’s Initiative and its Diversity & Inclusion Committee, Watson actively works to strengthen McCarter’s use of diversity in serving its clients.

Watson is involved with numerous professional, legal, charitable, and educational communities and was appointed by the New Jersey Supreme Court to serve as its Secretary for the District VA Ethics Committee. She also serves on the state-wide Diversity Committee of the President of the New Jersey Bar Association.

Watson is the immediate past president of the Board of Trustees for the New Jersey Theatre Alliance. As president, Watson guided the organization in representing 33 professional theatres throughout 17 out of New Jersey’s 21 counties. In November 2015, she was presented with the New Jersey Theatre Alliance’s Star Award for “outstanding dedication and leadership as the Alliance’s Board President for the past six years.” Watson was also commended for her work on diversity and cultural access initiatives.

SPONSORED

ATLANTIC HIGHLANDS ANIMAL HOSPITAL

The holiday season is approaching quickly, and many families are looking to board their pets while they travel. It’s the perfect time to update vaccinations before holiday travels begin. Call today to schedule an appointment. (732) 291-4400 SPONSOREDATLANTIC HIGHLANDS ANIMAL HOSPITALThe holiday season is approaching quickly, and many families are looking to board their pets while they travel. It’s the perfect time to update vaccinations before holiday travels begin. Call today to schedule an appointment. (732) 291-4400 https://www.atlantichighlandsvet.com

She received her undergraduate degree from Bryn Mawr College, received her JD from Rutgers Law School, and has a Healthcare Compliance Certificate from Seton Hall University School of Law. Her bar admissions are in NJ, NY, PA, and DC.