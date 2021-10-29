Neptune, New Jersey – Fulfill Food Bank is proud to announce three new members to its Board of Trustees. They are Sandy S. Broughton, Susan Kyrillos, and Joseph Stroffolino III.

“We welcome Sandy, Susan, and Joseph to our Board of Trustees. We are excited and honored that these leaders in our community will help guide Fulfill as we continue our hard work to fight food insecurity at the Jersey Shore. Their expertise and recommendations will help us explore opportunities and define solutions to help get families back on their feet in Monmouth and Ocean Counties. We are grateful for their desire and enthusiasm to help make a difference in the lives of the 215,000 people we serve, 70,000 of them children,” said Lauren Holman, Fulfill’s Board Chair.

“I would also like to take a moment to acknowledge the hard work and long-time dedication of three of our Board Members who have finished their terms on the Board. Bob Brown, a Senior VP at Fulton Bank, Joe LeBel, CEO of OceanFirst Bank, and Dave Wintrode, Founder of Causeway Family of Dealerships. There are no words to adequately describe the impact your service has made at Fulfill to feed families, children, seniors, and veterans in need. We are incredibly grateful, and to say you will be missed is an understatement,” added Holman.

Fulfill Board Member Sandy S. Broughton

Sandy Broughton is the Vice President, Community Development Officer – New Jersey, of Investor’s Bank. Sandy focuses on business development and expansion strategies of nonprofit organizations. She plans and hosts the Bank’s Annual Not-For-Profit Conference in New Jersey. She also served as the Executive Director of the Ocean County College Foundation and is the proud recipient of the Girl Scouts of the Jersey Shore’s most prestigious honor – The Woman of Distinction Award. Sandy lives in Jackson with her husband and four children.

Fulfill Board Member Susan Kyrillos

Susan Kyrillos is the principal of SK Partners, a business development and public affairs consulting firm, and is affiliated with Migdon Allen Associates, a boutique employee benefits firm. Susan worked with Princeton Public Affairs Group and began the public affairs program for Monmouth University. She has been honored for her community service by Prevention First, Jersey Shore Partnership, the Girl Scouts of the Jersey Shore, and Fulfill. Susan lives in Middletown with her husband, Retired Senator Joe Kyrillos, and their two children.

Fulfill Board Member Joseph Stroffolino III

Joseph Stroffolino III is the Director of Advertising and Marketing at

Causeway Family of Dealerships for all its stores; Ford, Lincoln, Honda, Nissan, and Hyundai. He started the CauseWheel Vehicle Donation Program, which gives one vehicle away each month to an Ocean County based nonprofit. He has helped raise tens of thousands of dollars for Fulfill with the Annual Causeway Family 5K. Joseph is a Board Member for Family Promise of Southern Ocean County and Ocean Partnership for Children. Joseph has been married for 35 years and has three children, and one grandchild.

About Fulfill Food Bank

Pre-pandemic, Fulfill was feeding 136,000 people, including 50,000 children. Today, Fulfill is feeding 215,000 people, including 70,000 children. Fulfill served 3.8 million more meals since the coronavirus crisis affected the Jersey Shore, and the demand for food increased 40 percent.

Fulfill has been providing food for families at the Jersey Shore for more than thirty years. Fulfill made sure our neighbors had nourishment during economic storms, Superstorm Sandy, and now the pandemic. Fulfill feeds children, seniors, veterans, and the working poor. Fulfill supplies food to nearly three hundred feeding agencies including pantries, shelters, and soup kitchens. Fulfill also provides hot meals for children after school and sends food home for those same children over the weekend.

Fulfill has earned a 4-star rating from Charity Navigator for more than twelve consecutive years. This distinction means Fulfill, a 501 (c)3 charitable organization, outperformed most charities in America in areas of efficiency, fiscal integrity, and effectiveness. In fact, 95 cents of every dollar donated to Fulfill goes directly to feeding the hungry in our community. Follow Fulfill on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram, and YouTube, and share our posts to help raise awareness about hunger. To donate or volunteer, go to fulfillnj.org.