To the editor,
If Senators Cory Booker and Bob Menendez care a whit about animal welfare, they should support increased funding for cultivated-meat research. For those who don’t know, cultivated meat is grown from cells, without slaughter. It has the potential to save countless animals from unimaginable suffering.
While the U.S. Department of Agriculture is giving money to Tufts University, in order to establish a National Institute for Cellular Agriculture, more funding is necessary. This will help address challenges in the field, such as reaching price parity with slaughtered meat. Legislators should support this effort.
Jon Hochschartner
Granby, CT
