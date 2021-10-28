Asbury Park, NJ – October 21, 2021 ‐ CASA for Children of Monmouth County thanks everyone who had a part in making this season’s fundraiser, The Haunting, a success. Sponsors and guests who attended this spooktacular event enjoyed thrilling, haunted attractions to help foster children in Monmouth County.

The Haunting was a well‐attended night of frights and fun to benefit CASA of Monmouth, in partnership with Albie and Chris Manzo from The Berkeley Hotel in Asbury Park. The proceeds from this event raised money to help CASA continue their mission of advocacy and bring awareness to their program.

“CASA was so excited to welcome our friends and supporters for this awesome night of thrills, drinks, and screams at The Berkeley. THE HAUNTING was an amazing experience for all our guests! We are so thankful to Albie and Chris Manzo for teaming up with our non‐profit and supporting our program,” said CASA of Monmouth Executive Director, Cindi Van Brunt.

CASAs are highly trained volunteers from the community who are assigned to work with children in the child welfare system. CASAs serve as the child’s “voice in court” to ensure the child’s needs are being met while in foster placement and to work towards a permanent, safe home. CASA ensures these children do not fall through the cracks of the child welfare system. CASA of Monmouth is committed to providing an advocate for every child in the child welfare system.

CASA wants to thank The Sparacio Family, Helen Branch, and New Jersey Resources for their sponsorships to support the event. For more information on volunteering or donating to CASA for Children of Monmouth, please visit www.casaofmonmouth.org, or call the offices at 732‐460‐9100.

