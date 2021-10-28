Covid-19 Update

FREEHOLD, NJ – Monmouth County Commissioner Director Thomas A. Arnone and County Commissioner Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley have announced that between Monday, Oct. 25 and Thursday, Oct. 28, there have been 298 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Monmouth County. During that same time period, there have been eight new deaths being reported related to COVID-19 in Monmouth County.

Monmouth County now reports the number of positive cases of COVID-19, and the breakdown by municipality, on Mondays and Thursdays.

In observance of Election Day on Tuesday, Nov. 2, the Brookdale Community College vaccination site will be on Thursday, Nov. 4 from 2-6 p.m at the Montessori Children’s Learning Center, located at Brookdale Community College in Lincroft, with no appointment necessary. The County’s Brookdale vaccine clinic will resume on Tuesdays the following week starting Tuesday, Nov. 9.

Vaccines are available for residents who are at least 12 years old and live, work or attend school in Monmouth County. The County-operated sites administer the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines. Anyone under 18 years old must be accompanied by a parent or guardian. For more information, go to www.visitmonmouth.com.

A third dose of the vaccine for those eligible can be administered at the Brookdale vaccination site. Individuals should bring their vaccine cards with them. For more information, please refer to the Center for Disease Control guidelines.

Monmouth County will offer free COVID-19 testing on Wednesday, Nov. 3 in Neptune from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Neptune Senior Center located at 1607 State Route 33. Visitors should note the clinic has 200 tests and once those are administered, the clinic will close for the day. There will also be a limited number of vaccines available for those who wish to receive it.

Information about the County’s COVID-19 testing program is available on www.visitmonmouth.com. Residents are encouraged to fill out the testing requisition form ahead of testing in order to expedite the process.

The County Commissioners and the Monmouth County Health Department (MCHD) are reminding residents to do their part to slow the spread by following the updated Center for Disease Control guidelines.

The breakdown of positive COVID-19 cases by municipality is as follows:

28-Oct25-Oct
Aberdeen:23062300
Allenhurst:8282
Allentown:158158
Asbury Park:20692065
Atlantic Highlands:407407
Avon-by-the-Sea:218218
Belmar:626626
Bradley Beach:449446
Brielle:672670
Colts Neck:12291226
Deal:328327
Eatontown:19911982
Englishtown:320318
Fair Haven:618616
Farmingdale:208204
Freehold Borough:18831880
Freehold Township:46804663
Hazlet:25412530
Highlands:414414
Holmdel:19341932
Howell:73087262
Interlaken:9898
Keansburg:14721472
Keyport:818813
Lake Como:211211
Little Silver:727723
Loch Arbour:3232
Long Branch:48494836
Manalapan:52745231
Manasquan:707704
Marlboro:44204399
Matawan:13071307
Middletown:78647826
Millstone Township:12031200
Monmouth Beach:386386
Neptune City:611610
Neptune Township:42214211
Ocean:38053800
Oceanport:773769
Red Bank:19221921
Roosevelt:6361
Rumson:858858
Sea Bright:162161
Sea Girt:213213
Shrewsbury Borough:610609
Shrewsbury Township:126126
Spring Lake:280280
Spring Lake Heights:450447
Tinton Falls:21992193
Union Beach:739735
Upper Freehold:723718
Wall:31963192
West Long Branch:13271316
Unknown:00

If you would like to read more Monmouth County news updates and information regarding the COVID-19 situation, go to www.visitmonmouth.com.

