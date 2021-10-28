FREEHOLD, NJ – Monmouth County Commissioner Director Thomas A. Arnone and County Commissioner Deputy Director Susan M. Kiley have announced that between Monday, Oct. 25 and Thursday, Oct. 28, there have been 298 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Monmouth County. During that same time period, there have been eight new deaths being reported related to COVID-19 in Monmouth County.

Monmouth County now reports the number of positive cases of COVID-19, and the breakdown by municipality, on Mondays and Thursdays.

In observance of Election Day on Tuesday, Nov. 2, the Brookdale Community College vaccination site will be on Thursday, Nov. 4 from 2-6 p.m at the Montessori Children’s Learning Center, located at Brookdale Community College in Lincroft, with no appointment necessary. The County’s Brookdale vaccine clinic will resume on Tuesdays the following week starting Tuesday, Nov. 9.

Vaccines are available for residents who are at least 12 years old and live, work or attend school in Monmouth County. The County-operated sites administer the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines. Anyone under 18 years old must be accompanied by a parent or guardian. For more information, go to www.visitmonmouth.com.

A third dose of the vaccine for those eligible can be administered at the Brookdale vaccination site. Individuals should bring their vaccine cards with them. For more information, please refer to the Center for Disease Control guidelines.

SPONSORED

ATLANTIC HIGHLANDS ANIMAL HOSPITAL

The holiday season is approaching quickly, and many families are looking to board their pets while they travel. It’s the perfect time to update vaccinations before holiday travels begin. Call today to schedule an appointment. (732) 291-4400 SPONSOREDATLANTIC HIGHLANDS ANIMAL HOSPITALThe holiday season is approaching quickly, and many families are looking to board their pets while they travel. It’s the perfect time to update vaccinations before holiday travels begin. Call today to schedule an appointment. (732) 291-4400 https://www.atlantichighlandsvet.com

Monmouth County will offer free COVID-19 testing on Wednesday, Nov. 3 in Neptune from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Neptune Senior Center located at 1607 State Route 33. Visitors should note the clinic has 200 tests and once those are administered, the clinic will close for the day. There will also be a limited number of vaccines available for those who wish to receive it.

Information about the County’s COVID-19 testing program is available on www.visitmonmouth.com. Residents are encouraged to fill out the testing requisition form ahead of testing in order to expedite the process.

The County Commissioners and the Monmouth County Health Department (MCHD) are reminding residents to do their part to slow the spread by following the updated Center for Disease Control guidelines.

The breakdown of positive COVID-19 cases by municipality is as follows:





28-Oct 25-Oct Aberdeen: 2306 2300 Allenhurst: 82 82 Allentown: 158 158 Asbury Park: 2069 2065 Atlantic Highlands: 407 407 Avon-by-the-Sea: 218 218 Belmar: 626 626 Bradley Beach: 449 446 Brielle: 672 670 Colts Neck: 1229 1226 Deal: 328 327 Eatontown: 1991 1982 Englishtown: 320 318 Fair Haven: 618 616 Farmingdale: 208 204 Freehold Borough: 1883 1880 Freehold Township: 4680 4663 Hazlet: 2541 2530 Highlands: 414 414 Holmdel: 1934 1932 Howell: 7308 7262 Interlaken: 98 98 Keansburg: 1472 1472 Keyport: 818 813 Lake Como: 211 211 Little Silver: 727 723 Loch Arbour: 32 32 Long Branch: 4849 4836 Manalapan: 5274 5231 Manasquan: 707 704 Marlboro: 4420 4399 Matawan: 1307 1307 Middletown: 7864 7826 Millstone Township: 1203 1200 Monmouth Beach: 386 386 Neptune City: 611 610 Neptune Township: 4221 4211 Ocean: 3805 3800 Oceanport: 773 769 Red Bank: 1922 1921 Roosevelt: 63 61 Rumson: 858 858 Sea Bright: 162 161 Sea Girt: 213 213 Shrewsbury Borough: 610 609 Shrewsbury Township: 126 126 Spring Lake: 280 280 Spring Lake Heights: 450 447 Tinton Falls: 2199 2193 Union Beach: 739 735 Upper Freehold: 723 718 Wall: 3196 3192 West Long Branch: 1327 1316 Unknown: 0 0

If you would like to read more Monmouth County news updates and information regarding the COVID-19 situation, go to www.visitmonmouth.com.