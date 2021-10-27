TINTON FALLS — From 9 a.m.-2 p.m. on Saturday, November 13, the Monmouth County Park System will host its Fall Craft Show at the Fort Monmouth Recreation Center, Tinton Falls. This seasonal craft show features the work of local artists and crafters. Items include:

Doll Clothes

Holiday Ornaments & Decorations

Jewelry

Sea Glass Art

Needlework

Candles

Paintings

Decoupaged Plates

Pottery

Home Décor

Greeting Cards

And so much more!

For more information about this event or the Monmouth County Park System, please visit www.MonmouthCountyParks.com or call 732-842-4000. For persons with hearing impairment, the Park System TTY/TDD number is 711. The Monmouth County Park System, created in 1960 by the Monmouth County Board of County Commissioners, is Monmouth County’s Open Space, Parks and Recreation agency.