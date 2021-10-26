MIDDLETOWN, NJ – For the twelfth consecutive year Westminster Presbyterian Church in Middletown, NJ will dedicate its Field of Flags in a public ceremony on the lawn on Saturday, November 6th at 12pm. This year’s field was assembled by 100 community and church volunteers who came together for this patriotic community service project on October 16th. Each of the 7,053 flags placed represents a service member who have given their lives in Iraq and Afghanistan and is a visually striking, patriotic, and powerful reminder of the high cost of war.

The Field will remain standing until November 13th.

This year’s Dedication Ceremony takes on special significance as it commemorates the end of our nation’s longest war. The event will feature Keynote speaker, Major Pete Hegseth, co-host of Fox News and Friends Weekend, veteran of the Iraq and Afghanistan campaigns, and two-time recipient of the Bronze Star.

Remarks will also be offered Captain Edward L. Callahan, Commander, Naval Weapons Station Earle. Music will be provided by local 40-member chorus, the Brookdale Concordia Chorale and bagpipe music by piper Mike Hannigan.

Presentations from the Naval Weapons Station Earle and the Boy (BSA) and Girl Scouts of America. Greetings from Middletown Mayor Tony Perry and NJ Assemblyman Gerry Scharfenberger will be offered.

The names, branch of service, and date of death of each of the 172 service member from New Jersey who gave their lives in service to our nation will be displayed on a large board bordering the Field of Flags.