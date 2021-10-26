TINTON FALLS, N.J. – On October 19, Trinity Hall, an all-girls high school, invited seventh and eighth-grade girls to their campus to participate in an afternoon STEM program. At the Halloween-themed event, called the Spooky STEM Workshop, 50 girls from local middle schools filled the school’s science and engineering labs to build a spider equipped with glowing eyes and a web. Current Trinity Hall students ran the workshop and taught the participants about engineering and design. With assistance and demonstration by the Trinity Hall student leaders and STEM faculty, the girls got hands-on experience with circuits and soldering.

The purpose of the workshop was to introduce STEM concepts and design to seventh and eighth-grade girls. At Trinity Hall, the STEM curriculum requires students to take four years of engineering, three years of math and three years of lab sciences. According to the National Coalition for Girls Schools, “girls’ school graduates are six times more likely to consider majoring in math, science and technology and three times more likely to consider engineering careers compared to girls who attend coed schools.”

“The Spooky STEM Workshop was a huge success!” expressed Anna Clements, Trinity Hall senior and student leader of the workshop. “We were thrilled with the turnout, and we had eight amazing Trinity Hall students who assisted the girls in the process. There is already talk about another STEM workshop in the near future.”

The mother of one participant, Melissa Cantin, conveyed that her daughter Olivia “attended the STEM workshop at Trinity Hall and truly enjoyed the entire experience. She was impressed with the students that led the workshop and couldn’t stop talking about how much fun she had.”

“The welcoming spirit of the Trinity Hall community was radiating from our student leaders, and the positivity they shared with our middle school friends created an enjoyable atmosphere where the love of STEM and the sparks of friendship were ignited,” noted Kali Lambrou, Trinity Hall STEM faculty. “At Trinity Hall, we love to share our unique approach to STEM with students in our community. The Spooky STEM Workshop was a glimpse into the multifaceted approach Trinity Hall uses to empower young women to try all things STEM, while forging friendships that make learning STEM more impressionable.”

About Trinity Hall

Trinity Hall is an independent, all-girls school that educates and empowers young women in the

Catholic tradition through an innovative college preparatory program grounded in four core values

of leadership, respect, perseverance, and faith. Trinity Hall prepares each student to achieve her full potential as she embraces her place in the world. For more information please visit www.trinityhallnj.org or call 732-291-1297.