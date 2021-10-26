Long Branch, NJ – Monmouth Medical Center, an RWJBarnabas Health facility, has received a $4 million two-year grant from the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) to expand its behavioral health services and increase access to care among underserved populations throughout Monmouth County, New Jersey. The grant will be used to establish a Certified Community Behavioral Health Clinic at Monmouth Medical Center’s campus in Long Branch, NJ.

Certified Community Behavioral Health Clinics (CCBHCs) were created through Section 223 of the Protecting Access to Medicare Act (PAMA), which established an initiative to expand Americans’ access to and improve the quality of community mental and substance use disorder treatment services in community-based settings. As part of the CCBHC grant, Monmouth Medical Center in collaboration with community partners will provide access to a greater variety of critical services with an emphasis on the provision of 24-hour crisis care, evidence-based practices, care coordination with primary care, and specialized community-based care with rapid access to hospital based acute health needs.

“Improving the quality and scope of health care is critical to ensuring that individuals and families struggling with mental illness or substance use disorders get the tools they need to meet those challenges,” said Congressman Frank Pallone, Jr. (NJ- 06). “As Chairman of the Energy and Commerce Committee, I included this funding in the American Rescue Plan so New Jersey has the resources it needs to help our residents when they need it. I am hopeful that this project will improve health outcomes here in Monmouth County and across New Jersey.”

Monmouth Medical Center estimates that care will be provided to upwards of 600 currently underserved individuals annually, with an emphasis on delivering comprehensive and coordinated care. As a CCBHC, Monmouth Medical Center will provide services to any individual in need of care regardless of their ability to pay. Services will launch in January 2022 and will include but are not limited to individuals with serious mental illness, serious emotional disturbance, long-term chronic addiction, mild or moderate mental illness and substance use disorders, and complex health profiles.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has further demonstrated the increased need for comprehensive mental health and substance use disorder treatment and support services,” said Eric Carney, President and CEO of Monmouth Medical Center. “Through this grant and our designation as a CCBHC we’ll be able to quickly expand access to a full continuum of integrated care to anyone who needs it. We thank SAMSHA for awarding us this grant and to our dedicated staff and partners for their work in expanding access to behavioral health care at the community level.”

The overall goal of CCBHCs is to expand rapid access to quality community behavioral health services, integrated care, and supportive social services for those who are uninsured, underinsured, have unaffordable insurance and/or gaps in insurance. This includes those who cannot afford insurance deductibles, insurance co-payments and co-insurance payments. It will place special emphasis on increasing access to services for:

*Adults with serious mental illness

*Those struggling with substance use disorders

*Children who recently experienced a mental health crisis or hospitalization

The grant also will serve members of the armed forces and veterans.

“CCBHCs provide an effective and safe alternative to emergency departments for mental health and substance use disorder treatments and services while still providing 24/7 access to care,” said Stephanie Petrucha, LCSW Director of Outpatient Behavioral Health for RWJBarnabas Health. “As a CCBHC, Monmouth Medical Center will eliminate barriers to accessing treatment and provide life-saving assistance to anyone who needs it. Equally as important, we’ll be able to provide ongoing care and coordination of integrated clinical and social support services to ensure each individual seeking help receives a comprehensive continuum of care.”

Monmouth Medical Center will work with a number of community partners through collaborative agreements as part of the grant to provide treatment and vital social support services. Monmouth Medical Center will also leverage RWJBarnabas Health’s vast network of mental health and substance use disorder treatments and services by collaborating with system partners including Rutgers University Behavioral Health Care, RWJBarnabas Health Behavioral Health and the RWJBarnabas Health Institute for Prevention and Recovery.

To learn more about behavioral health services at Monmouth Medical Center, visit rwjbh.org/Monmouth and choose Mental Health from the Treatment and Care options. If you are in crisis, call the 24-hour Psychiatric Emergency Screening Services’ hotline at 732-923-6999.

ABOUT MONMOUTH MEDICAL CENTER

Monmouth Medical Center, an RWJBarnabas Health (RWJBH) facility, along with The Unterberg Children’s Hospital, is a regional teaching campus for Rutgers-Robert Wood Johnson Medical School. As the first hospital in Monmouth and Ocean counties, Monmouth Medical Center offers the most experienced surgeons in robotics and other minimally invasive procedures as well as bariatric and joint and spine surgery. Monmouth Medical Center delivers more babies annually than all other hospitals in Monmouth and Ocean counties combined and the fourth most in the state. The hospital offers access to the region’s top cardiologists and the award-winning, nationally recognized RWJBarnabas heart centers. The American Nurses Credentialing Center (ANCC) has conferred Magnet® recognition for Monmouth Medical Center, one of just 509 U.S. health care organizations out of more than 6,300 U.S. hospitals to achieve Magnet recognition. It is the only hospital in Monmouth and Ocean counties to consistently receive an “A” Hospital Safety Score by The Leapfrog Group, an independent national nonprofit organization. RWJBarnabas Health and Monmouth Medical Center, in partnership with Rutgers Cancer Institute of New Jersey — the state’s only NCI-designated Comprehensive Cancer Center — brings a world class team of researchers and specialists to fight alongside patients, providing close-to-home access to the latest treatment and clinical trials.

ABOUT RWJBARNABAS HEALTH

RWJBarnabas Health is the largest, most comprehensive academic healthcare system in New Jersey, with a service area covering nine counties with 5 million people. The system includes 11 acute care hospitals – Clara Maass Medical Center in Belleville, Community Medical Center in Toms River, Jersey City Medical Center in Jersey City, Monmouth Medical Center in Long Branch, Monmouth Medical Center Southern Campus in Lakewood, Newark Beth Israel Medical Center in Newark, Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital in New Brunswick, Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Somerset in Somerville, Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital at Hamilton in Hamilton, Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital Rahway in Rahway and Saint Barnabas Medical Center in Livingston, three acute care children’s hospitals and a leading pediatric rehabilitation hospital with a network of outpatient centers, a freestanding 100-bed behavioral health center, two trauma centers, a satellite emergency department, ambulatory care centers, geriatric centers, the state’s largest behavioral health network, comprehensive home care and hospice programs, fitness and wellness centers, retail pharmacy services, affiliated medical groups, multi-site imaging centers and an accountable care organization.

RWJBH is New Jersey’s largest private employer – with more than 35,000 employees, 9,000 physicians and 1,000 residents and interns – and routinely captures national awards for outstanding quality and safety. RWJBH and Rutgers University have partnered to create New Jersey’s largest academic healthcare system. The collaboration aligns RWJBH with Rutgers’ education, research and clinical activities, including those at the Rutgers Cancer Institute of New Jersey – the state’s only NCI-designated Comprehensive Cancer Center – and Rutgers University Behavioral Health.