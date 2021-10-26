MIDDLETOWN, NJ – The Middletown Township Public Library (MTPL) is excited to announce that it will be adding a new C.A.R.E. Smart Locker System to its range of services to residents this November.

“We are thrilled to offer these smart lockers as a modern convenience to our patrons,” said Heather Andolsen, Director of the Middletown Township Public Library. “Very soon, picking up materials from the library will be easier than ever, with a locker system available for patrons to pick up their holds anytime, day or night.”

The C.A.R.E. locker system, which stands for Contactless, Accessible, Reliable, and Easy will offer patrons 24-7 availability when picking up materials from the library, similar to an Amazon Prime smart locker experience. Smiota, a California-based tech company that designs secure parcel solutions, provided and installed the smart lockers along with a user-friendly operating system. Located adjacent to the drive up book drop, the new C.A.R.E. smart lockers will be layered into the library’s Koha library catalog system to allow patrons a seamless and convenient experience.

Patrons are encouraged to check the Library’s website for updates on the launch of the C.A.R.E. locker system in the coming weeks, along with instructions for use.

For more information, please contact Jenna O’Donnell at [email protected], or visit mtpl.org. Middletown Township Public Library is located at 55 New Monmouth Road in Middletown.

