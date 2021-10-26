RUMSON, NJ – Monmouth County, in cooperation with the North Jersey Transportation Planning Authority (NJTPA), New Jersey Department of Transportation (NJDOT) and the Federal Highway Administration (FHWA) will be hosting an in-person Public Information Center regarding the construction of the Rumson-Sea Bright Bridge (S-32) Replacement over the Shrewsbury River on Wednesday, Oct. 27 from 4-6 p.m.at Holy Cross Academy Auditorium.

“We are thrilled to host an in-person Public Information Center about the Rumson-Sea Bright Bridge. During the Center, the County will introduce the Construction Phase Project Team, share information about the construction project and discuss the plans for traffic management,” said Commissioner Director Thomas A. Arnone. “I want to thank our partners at NJTPA, NJDOT and FHWA for joining us to engage the public about this vital project.”

For those who cannot attend, a video of the prevention portion of the public meeting will be posted on the project’s website, www.rumsonseabrightbridge.com.

“The County has received federal funding to cover the construction ($107.5 million), construction inspection and administration ($7.2 million), and construction support services ($5.74 million), as well as the previous design, engineering, and permitting costs ($10.9 million) for over $130 million in federal grants,” said Director Arnone. “The secured funding significantly reduces the overall cost of this project to our taxpayers, as Monmouth County anticipates only covering the non-participating items on this project at a cost of $58,200.00.”

Monmouth County awarded the construction contract to Richard E. Pierson Construction Co., Inc, of Pilesgrove, New Jersey on May 27, 2021, in the amount of $107,538,389.20.

