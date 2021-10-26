COLTS NECK, NJ – Seasonal refreshments, and Holiday Music performed by the Mike Wells Trio will fill the historic Montrose one-room schoolhouse 1 – 4 p.m., Sunday, December 12. The Colts Neck Historical Preservation Committee is sponsoring this free traditional holiday fest at the school at the corner of Montrose Road and Cedar Drive.

Our Chairperson, County Commissioner Lillian Burry will read “The Night Before Christmas” to the Children & Adults alike. Santa Claus will take time out from his busy schedule to pose for free photos. The Christmas tree inside the school will be festooned with decorations appropriate to the period.

Santa with Lillian Burry while reading “The Night Before Christmas” to the Children.

In addition, the committee is selling, our popular map depicting Colts Neck historic sites, (suitable for framing) $20 each, and “A Tour of Historic Colts Neck” booklet written by County Commissioner Lillian G. Burry $10 each.

“Our Christmas open house last year was so popular, many have asked us to repeat it,” said Committee Chairperson Lillian Burry, a Monmouth County Commissioner and former Colts Neck Mayor. “Everyone on the Colts Neck Historical Preservation Committee enjoys preparing and opening the Montrose School for special events that highlight our township’s unique role in 19th Century America. We invite everyone to share in the warmth and historic significance of the Montrose School during this community celebration.” Mrs. Burry negotiated the purchase of the school, the only publicly-owned one-room schoolhouse in Colts Neck. This was accomplished at the cost of $1 from the township’s former Historical Society over a decade ago. The committee raises funds to continue to upgrade and maintain the school.